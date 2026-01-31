Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Dausa to Kota stretch to open by Holi, cutting travel time from 5 to 2 hours

Currently, the road from Dausa to Kota is not in good condition. Work is underway at several places in between. This results in a travel time of approximately five hours. Once the expressway is operational, this journey by car will be completed in about two hours. This will save both time and money. The commencement of traffic on the expressway will also benefit the people of the Kota division. Currently, it takes about 9 hours to reach Delhi from Kota. However, after the expressway becomes operational, this journey will be completed in approximately 5 hours.