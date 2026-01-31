31 January 2026,

Saturday

Dausa

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Dausa to Kota stretch to open by Holi, cutting travel time from 5 to 2 hours

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Vehicle movement will commence between Dausa and Kota on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by Holi.

2 min read

Dausa

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 31, 2026

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Delhi–Mumbai Expressway. Photo: Patrika

Dausa: Good news for the residents of the district. Vehicle movement will commence between Dausa and Kota on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by Holi. The National Highways Authority of India has set a target to complete the remaining work by February.

The effort will be to complete the remaining work before February or Holi. A large number of students from Dausa district study in Kota. There is no direct train from Dausa to Kota. Most of these youths travel by road.

Currently, it takes more than five hours

Currently, the road from Dausa to Kota is not in good condition. Work is underway at several places in between. This results in a travel time of approximately five hours. Once the expressway is operational, this journey by car will be completed in about two hours. This will save both time and money. The commencement of traffic on the expressway will also benefit the people of the Kota division. Currently, it takes about 9 hours to reach Delhi from Kota. However, after the expressway becomes operational, this journey will be completed in approximately 5 hours.

Work is ongoing here

Currently, the construction work between Lakheri (Bundi) and Sawai Madhopur is in its final stages. It is claimed that the work on this section will be completed soon. At present, due to the incompleteness of this small stretch, traffic has to be diverted, but from February, motorists will be able to proceed directly towards Delhi without any hindrance.

New avenues of development will open

This section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will open new avenues of development for the Dausa and Kota divisions. New opportunities are expected to open up in the fields of trade, education, healthcare, and tourism. The smooth transportation system will not only benefit people but will also give new momentum to industrial development. It will be easier for the people of Dausa to visit Ranthambore.

Darra Tunnel work to be completed by March

Work is also progressing rapidly on the other end of the expressway, towards Jhalawar. The work on the Darra Tunnel, which passes through the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, is also expected to be completed by March. This tunnel is considered a crucial part of the project, as its completion will further improve connectivity for Jhalawar and surrounding areas.

What they say

Work is currently underway between Dausa and Kota. Our endeavour will be to start traffic by February. This will make the journey smoother. One will be able to reach Kota from Dausa by car in about two to two and a quarter hours.
- Bharat Singh Joiya, PD, National Highways Authority, Dausa

Published on:

31 Jan 2026 04:11 pm

News / Rajasthan / Dausa / Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Dausa to Kota stretch to open by Holi, cutting travel time from 5 to 2 hours
