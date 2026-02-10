Rajasthan Roadways to Add 445 New Buses to Fleet: Check How Many Your District Will Get

New buses of Rajasthan Roadways. (Patrika file photo)
Dausa: Amidst increasing competition from private bus operators, Rajasthan Roadways is set to strengthen its fleet. Under this, 445 new buses will be added to the Roadways fleet. These buses will be taken on a contract basis, for which the tender process has been initiated. With this, the Dausa district will get eight new buses.
The new buses will be equipped with modern facilities and will be operated on long-distance routes as well as major routes. This will provide more options to passengers and make their journeys more comfortable. This is expected to provide significant support to Roadways, which has been facing a shortage of buses for a long time.
The addition of new buses will not only increase the frequency of bus services but also enable timely operations. This will allow services to be started on routes where private buses currently dominate. With the new buses, operations will resume on closed routes.
Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, and Pratapgarh will receive 20 buses each. Abu Road, Sri Ganganagar, Shahpura, Vaishali Nagar, Phalodi, and Lohagarh will get seven each. Ajmer (Ajaymeru), Dholpur, Falna, Hindon, Sri Madhopur, Sikar, and Jhalawar will receive 10 each. Sawai Madhopur will get 13 buses, Ajmer 12, Alwar six, Anupgarh, Rajsamand eight each, Banswara 12, Baran 12, Barmer 2, Beawar will receive 22 buses.
Additionally, Bhilwara will get 12 buses, Bundi and Chittorgarh five each. Churu, Dausa, and Didwana will receive eight each. Hanumangarh 25, Jalore 13, Khetri, Vidyadhar Nagar 15 each. Jodhpur, Sardarshahar four each. Karauli two. Kota, Nagaur five each. Kotputli eight. Matsya Nagar four. Tonk will receive nine buses.
