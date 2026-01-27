27 January 2026,

Tuesday

Dausa

Delhi–Mumbai Expressway accident: 4 killed as car stuck under truck, dragged for distance

A horrific road accident occurred near the Aluda area on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passing through Dausa district. An Ertiga car with a Haryana registration number collided with a truck, got stuck in it, and was dragged for several kilometres. Four people travelling in the car died in the accident, while one youth is critically injured.

less than 1 minute read

Dausa

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 27, 2026

Dausa Road Accident

Four people killed in the accident (Photo: ANI)

Dausa Delhi-Mumbai Expressway road accident: A heart-wrenching road accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, leaving everyone in shock.

It is reported that a car with a Haryana registration number, travelling at high speed, collided with a truck ahead near the Aluda area. The collision was so severe that the car got stuck under the truck and was dragged for several kilometres.

Four out of the five occupants of the car died on the spot in the accident, while one young man was critically injured. The injured youth told the police that the truck driver did not stop the vehicle even after the collision and dragged the car for a considerable distance. The horrific nature of the accident can be gauged from the fact that the car was destroyed, and it took considerable effort to retrieve the bodies.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Paparda police station reached the spot and initiated relief and rescue operations. The police cleared the damaged vehicles and restored traffic on the expressway. A long traffic jam also occurred for some time, causing inconvenience to motorists.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that all the occupants of the car are believed to be residents of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The police have taken possession of the bodies of the deceased and sent them for post-mortem, and their families have been informed. Meanwhile, the injured youth is undergoing treatment at the hospital, and his condition remains critical. Currently, the police are thoroughly investigating the causes of the accident.

Published on:

27 Jan 2026 10:45 am

