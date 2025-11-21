Horrific Accident on Rajasthan Expressway: Container Catches Fire After Blast, Driver Burnt Alive

Lalsot (Dausa). A horrific road accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Friday. An out-of-control container collided with an LED pole. The collision was so severe that the container exploded with a loud bang and caught fire. The driver died in the accident, burnt alive. The incident took place about one kilometre before the Dungarpur interchange in the Rahuwas police station area. It is being reported that the container was travelling from Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra when it suddenly lost control on the expressway and collided with an LED pole located near the road. It is suspected that the container lost control due to the driver dozing off and directly hit the pole.