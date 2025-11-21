Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Dausa

Horrific Accident on Rajasthan Expressway: Container Catches Fire After Blast, Driver Burnt Alive

A horrific road accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Friday. An out-of-control container collided with an LED pole. The collision was so severe that the container exploded with a loud bang and caught fire.

2 min read
Google source verification

Dausa

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 21, 2025

Image Source: Patrika

Lalsot (Dausa). A horrific road accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Friday. An out-of-control container collided with an LED pole. The collision was so severe that the container exploded with a loud bang and caught fire. The driver died in the accident, burnt alive. The incident took place about one kilometre before the Dungarpur interchange in the Rahuwas police station area. It is being reported that the container was travelling from Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra when it suddenly lost control on the expressway and collided with an LED pole located near the road. It is suspected that the container lost control due to the driver dozing off and directly hit the pole.

Fire extinguished after an hour and a half of effort

It is being reported that the container was air-conditioned, which caused the fire to spread rapidly after the collision, and the driver was trapped inside the cabin. He could not get out and died a painful death on the spot. Upon receiving the information, a fire brigade from Lalsot reached the spot. The fire was so intense that it took about an hour and a half to bring it under control. The flames completely engulfed the container.

MLA and Police Officers Arrive at the Scene

Upon receiving information about the accident, Lalsot MLA Ramvilas Meena, Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Agarwal, Deputy SP Deepak Kumar, and Rahuwas Station House Officer Gopal Sharma arrived at the scene.

CCTV Footage of the Accident Surfaces

CCTV footage of the accident has also surfaced, in which the container is seen coming from the direction of Delhi. During this, the fire broke out after an explosion.

Updated on:

21 Nov 2025 03:45 pm

Published on:

21 Nov 2025 03:44 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Dausa / Horrific Accident on Rajasthan Expressway: Container Catches Fire After Blast, Driver Burnt Alive

Dausa

Rajasthan

