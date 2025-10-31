Indian Railways: Electric trains to soon run on this route in Rajasthan

After the electrification of the Dausa-Gangapur railway track, this route will connect to busy railway tracks like Delhi-Ahmedabad and Delhi-Mumbai, giving a new direction to regional development. Long-distance train operations will also be possible via this route. Local passengers will find it easier to travel to major cities, and avenues for the expansion of industries and businesses will open up. The railway has constructed a large yard for freight transportation at Banian station on this track, while railway officials have also held discussions with entrepreneurs regarding freight transportation at Lalsot and Mandawari, owing to their large agricultural produce markets.