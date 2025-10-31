Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Dausa

Indian Railways: Electric trains to soon run on this route in Rajasthan

Dausa-Gangapur City Railway Track: The electrification work on the Dausa-Gangapur City railway track, which began about a year and a half ago, has gained momentum.

2 min read
Dausa

Patrika Desk

Oct 31, 2025

Lalsot: The electrification work on the Dausa-Gangapur City railway track, which began about a year and a half ago, has gained momentum. North Western Railway has included it among its priority projects. The pace at which the work is progressing suggests that it may be completed ahead of schedule.

The railway has set a target to complete this project, costing ₹143 crore, by March 2026. However, concerned officials are striving to finish it by January or February 2026. Upon completion, the operation of passenger and freight trains with electric engines will commence between Dausa and Gangapur City.

Work completed up to Salem Pura Station

The railway had begun preparations for electrification simultaneously with the commencement of train operations on this track last year. After the tender process was completed, the contractor started the work. So far, the work of erecting poles and drawing power lines from Dausa to Salem Pura-Arnya railway stations has been completed. Currently, work is progressing rapidly between Salem Pura and Lalsot.

It is noteworthy that the Dausa-Gangapur rail project received approval in 1996-97, but it took over two and a half decades to be completed. The first passenger train service on this track was initiated a few hours before the imposition of the code of conduct on March 16 last year.

Traction Substation work progressing in Didwana

The construction of a traction substation (TSS) at Didwana on the Dausa-Gangapur railway track is also underway with full swing. The entire track will be supplied with electricity from here. Recently, a large 100 MVA transformer has arrived here and is being installed. It is reported that another 100 MVA transformer will be installed here in the coming days.

Electrification will open new avenues for progress

After the electrification of the Dausa-Gangapur railway track, this route will connect to busy railway tracks like Delhi-Ahmedabad and Delhi-Mumbai, giving a new direction to regional development. Long-distance train operations will also be possible via this route. Local passengers will find it easier to travel to major cities, and avenues for the expansion of industries and businesses will open up. The railway has constructed a large yard for freight transportation at Banian station on this track, while railway officials have also held discussions with entrepreneurs regarding freight transportation at Lalsot and Mandawari, owing to their large agricultural produce markets.

Both time and cost can be saved

The electrification of the Dausa-Gangapur track will directly benefit the railway network. Following this, many trains going to Punjab, Haryana, Alwar, Dausa, Gangapur City, Kota, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai can be operated via this route. This will reduce both the operational time and cost of trains. Currently, these trains pass through Jaipur. There is also a possibility of restarting the passenger train running from Mathura to Gangapur City, which was extended to Kota a few months ago.

