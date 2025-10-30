Rajasthan Tourism: Foreign Tourists Flock to Historic ‘Haunted’ Stepwell in Dausa

Chand Baori (Image: Patrika)
Rajasthan Tourism: With the change in weather and the onset of winter, the movement of foreign tourists has increased at the historical Chand Baori and Harshat Mata Temple in the tourist destination Abhaneri. Tourists, both domestic and international, are seen visiting the site from morning until late evening.
The intricately carved stone sculptures and the unique structure of the stepwell, built in the 8th-9th century, are greatly attracting foreign visitors. Many tourists were observed sketching the sculptures on canvas and capturing them with their cameras.
According to sources, in September 2025, approximately 10,700 tourists visited, comprising 4,900 foreign and 5,800 Indian visitors. On average, over three hundred tourists are arriving here daily. On October 29, 225 Indian and 320 foreign tourists visited.
This has also led to an increase in the government's revenue. The entry fee for foreign tourists is set at ₹300 (₹250 online), and for Indians, it is ₹25 (₹20 online).
The Chand Baori in Abhaneri is famous worldwide for its historical significance and architectural artistry. Several Hollywood and Bollywood films have been shot here.
The Abhaneri festival is also organised annually to attract tourists. Located in the Dausa district of Rajasthan, Chand Baori is the deepest stepwell in the world. It is said to have been built by ghosts in a single night.
Greek tourist Marina stated that the government should focus on the development of the tourist destination and accommodation facilities. Konasvatino suggested that food and entertainment facilities should be enhanced at this site, which is situated between the Jaipur-Agra and Jaipur-Alwar routes.
Angelina commented that the lack of overnight stay facilities forces tourists to return by evening, whereas foreign tourists prefer to make advance online bookings.
Local trader Manphool Sakarela informed that the increase in tourist numbers has brought vibrancy to local shops. Foreign tourists prefer to buy earthen pots, handicrafts, and other items.
He added that if the government formulates a concrete plan for the development of this tourist destination, it will not only increase revenue but also create employment opportunities for the local population.
Big NewsView All
News Bulletin
Trending