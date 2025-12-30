30 December 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

Tigers Face Crisis in ‘Tiger State’ as 55 Die in One Year

Tigers Crisis In Tiger State: In Madhya Pradesh, a state that holds the title of 'Tiger State', 55 tigers have been confirmed dead so far this year. The significant aspect is that poaching is suspected in 36 of these cases.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 30, 2025

Tigers Crisis In Tiger State

In the tiger state itself, tigers are facing crisis. (Photo source: Patrika)

Tigers Crisis In Tiger State: Despite the government spending crores of rupees on tiger conservation, Madhya Pradesh, which holds the title of 'Tiger State', has confirmed the deaths of 55 tigers this year alone. Notably, poaching is suspected in 36 of these cases. The large number of tiger deaths in the Tiger State has raised serious questions about wildlife conservation and the functioning of the Forest Department.

The Forest Department, however, is attributing these deaths to natural causes, arguing that the survival rate of tiger cubs is less than 50 per cent. The department also claims that the total tiger population in the state has increased compared to the number of deaths. Nevertheless, these arguments have not satisfied Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who has taken the matter seriously and sought a detailed report from the Forest Department.

Suspected Poaching

The deaths of tigers in Madhya Pradesh within a single year have become a topic of national discussion. Poaching is particularly suspected in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and its surrounding areas. In response, the Forest Department has issued a high alert and instructed field staff to gather information on habitual poachers.

Forest Department Under Scrutiny

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Madhya Pradesh, V.N. Ambade, has also consistently raised questions about the tiger deaths. It is believed that responsible forest officials who have shown negligence in this matter may face action. The deaths of several tigers found under suspicious circumstances were initially attributed to accidents or natural causes, but they are now being linked to poaching.

Strict Action Will Be Taken

During the last tiger census in the state, there were 785 tigers. The upcoming wildlife census is expected to show an even higher number. Despite this, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests V.N. Ambade has adopted a strict stance regarding the continuous tiger deaths. He has clarified that there will be no more mere correspondence; strict action will be taken against negligent and responsible officials.

Scheme of ₹145 Crore Approved

To control human movement around forest areas and prevent human-tiger conflict, the state government has approved a scheme worth ₹145 crore this year. This scheme will be implemented during the financial years 2025-26, 2026-27, and 2027-28. This decision has been taken in view of the rapid increase in the tiger population in the state. In 2018, the tiger population in Madhya Pradesh was 526, which increased to 785 according to the last census.

High Alert Issued

Subharanjan Sen, the Chief Wildlife Warden of Madhya Pradesh, stated that the survival rate of tigers is less than 50 percent. Regarding poaching, he acknowledged that the possibility cannot be denied. He added that a high alert has been issued and efforts are underway to apprehend poachers. Recently, international poachers were arrested, presented in court, and sent to jail.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

30 Dec 2025 02:51 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Tigers Face Crisis in ‘Tiger State’ as 55 Die in One Year

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

MP News: Farmers get electricity connection for just Rs 5 under major subsidy plan

permanent electricity connection
Bhopal

MPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card: Download Revised Admit Card Again Through These Steps

MPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card
Education News

Monsoon 2025 Shatters Records, This District Received the Highest Rainfall

Monsoon 2025
Bhopal

MP Police to Meditate on December 21st, Over 50,000 Personnel to Participate

MP Police meditation
Bhopal

MP Board Releases Sample Papers for 10th-12th Board Exams, Short Answer Questions to be Asked

exams (फोटो- Freepik)
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.