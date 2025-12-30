Tigers Face Crisis in ‘Tiger State’ as 55 Die in One Year

In the tiger state itself, tigers are facing crisis. (Photo source: Patrika)
Tigers Crisis In Tiger State: Despite the government spending crores of rupees on tiger conservation, Madhya Pradesh, which holds the title of 'Tiger State', has confirmed the deaths of 55 tigers this year alone. Notably, poaching is suspected in 36 of these cases. The large number of tiger deaths in the Tiger State has raised serious questions about wildlife conservation and the functioning of the Forest Department.
The Forest Department, however, is attributing these deaths to natural causes, arguing that the survival rate of tiger cubs is less than 50 per cent. The department also claims that the total tiger population in the state has increased compared to the number of deaths. Nevertheless, these arguments have not satisfied Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who has taken the matter seriously and sought a detailed report from the Forest Department.
The deaths of tigers in Madhya Pradesh within a single year have become a topic of national discussion. Poaching is particularly suspected in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and its surrounding areas. In response, the Forest Department has issued a high alert and instructed field staff to gather information on habitual poachers.
The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Madhya Pradesh, V.N. Ambade, has also consistently raised questions about the tiger deaths. It is believed that responsible forest officials who have shown negligence in this matter may face action. The deaths of several tigers found under suspicious circumstances were initially attributed to accidents or natural causes, but they are now being linked to poaching.
During the last tiger census in the state, there were 785 tigers. The upcoming wildlife census is expected to show an even higher number. Despite this, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests V.N. Ambade has adopted a strict stance regarding the continuous tiger deaths. He has clarified that there will be no more mere correspondence; strict action will be taken against negligent and responsible officials.
To control human movement around forest areas and prevent human-tiger conflict, the state government has approved a scheme worth ₹145 crore this year. This scheme will be implemented during the financial years 2025-26, 2026-27, and 2027-28. This decision has been taken in view of the rapid increase in the tiger population in the state. In 2018, the tiger population in Madhya Pradesh was 526, which increased to 785 according to the last census.
Subharanjan Sen, the Chief Wildlife Warden of Madhya Pradesh, stated that the survival rate of tigers is less than 50 percent. Regarding poaching, he acknowledged that the possibility cannot be denied. He added that a high alert has been issued and efforts are underway to apprehend poachers. Recently, international poachers were arrested, presented in court, and sent to jail.
