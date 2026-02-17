Madhya Pradesh: 15 Districts on Yellow Alert for Thunderstorms, Lightning, and Rain on Feb 18-19

Weather to change in MP due to fresh western disturbance (Photo Source – Patrika)
Western Disturbance: The weather in Madhya Pradesh is once again changing. While temperatures have been rising across the state, a new Western Disturbance becoming active has led to a rain alert being issued for 15 districts in the next 24 hours, starting February 18. During this period, thunderstorms, gusty winds, light to moderate rain, and lightning strikes are expected on February 18 and 19.
The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, and Shivpuri in the Gwalior-Chambal division, as well as Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur. Additionally, gusty winds of 30-40 km/h are expected in these districts, accompanied by thunderstorms and showers. The impact will be most significant on February 18, while light drizzle or scattered rain may occur on February 19.
Dark clouds are expected to gather over Gwalior-Chambal and the surrounding areas. However, in cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur, the day will experience warmth, but clouds may appear by evening. Minimum temperatures are likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.
The effect of the Western Disturbance is already visible in North-West India (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan) and is gradually reaching Madhya Pradesh. Its impact on the state is limited but significant, primarily in the northern and western-central parts. The Meteorological Department has clarified that the possibility of heavy rainfall is low, but caution should be exercised due to thunderstorms and lightning.
Big NewsView All
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
Trending