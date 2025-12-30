Vasundhara Raje Teaches Traffic Rules to Scooty-Riding Students: 'Helmets Aren't for Keeping, They're for Wearing'

Former CM Vasundhara Raje (Image: Patrika)
Jhalawar: A humane and awareness-driven aspect of Rajasthan's former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was witnessed when she stopped children riding a scooter and explained the importance of traffic rules to them.
This incident is reported to have occurred on December 26, 2025, in the Godam ki Talai area of Jhalrapatan district in Jhalawar. Vasundhara Raje was on her way from the Dak Bungalow to the residence of senior BJP leader Shrikrishna Patidar.
During the journey, she noticed two students riding a scooter to coaching classes without wearing helmets. Raje immediately stopped her car and called the children riding the scooter over.
While talking to the children, Vasundhara Raje asked them where their helmets were. The children smiled and replied that they had the helmets with them. Raje then said in a calm but firm tone that helmets are for wearing, not for carrying.
She explained to the children that according to traffic rules, it is mandatory for both the rider and the pillion passenger of a two-wheeler to wear a helmet, as it is related to their safety.
Raje stated that a small oversight can sometimes lead to a major accident. She appealed to the children to follow traffic rules, reminding them of their responsibilities towards their families and their future. The children listened attentively to her words and assured her that they would follow the rules from now on.
BJP District President Harshvardhan Sharma was also present in the car with Vasundhara Raje during this time. The entire incident was recorded on mobile by BJP Rural Mandal Vice President Balchand Rathore, which later became a topic of discussion on social media.
