25 July 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jhalawar

Jhalawar: Villagers Say School Building Was Old, Officials Ignored Repeated Complaints; Now Tragedy Strikes

Jhalawar school roof collapse: Villagers and teachers immediately began removing the debris. People at the scene used private vehicles to transport the injured to the CHC hospital in Manoharthana.

Jhalawar

Patrika Desk

Jul 25, 2025

jhalawar chool building photo_2025-07-25_08-56-21
ChatGPT said: Part of school building collapses in Jhalawar, people engaged in rescue and relief work (Photo: Patrika)

A tragic incident occurred Friday morning in Jhalawar district, Rajasthan. Due to heavy rainfall, the roof of the old building of the government upper primary school in Piplodi village, Manoharthana area, suddenly collapsed. Dozens of students studying in the school were trapped under the debris. Six children lost their lives after being buried under the debris, while 28 others were seriously injured.

According to local villagers, more than fifty students were present in the classroom at the time of the incident. As soon as the roof collapsed, a loud noise was heard, and there was a scream. Villagers and teachers immediately started removing the debris. People present at the scene took the injured to the CHC hospital in Manoharthana using private vehicles. An investigation into the incident has been ordered.

Police and Administrative Officials at the Scene

Upon receiving the information, police and administrative officials reached the scene. The debris is being removed rapidly with the help of a JCB machine. Relief and rescue operations are underway, and the condition of several children is reported to be critical. The administration has instructed that the injured students receive the best possible treatment, while questions are being raised about the dilapidated condition of the school building.

The School Building Was Quite Old

Villagers reported that the school building was quite old and that complaints about water leaking during the rains had been made previously. Despite repeated complaints, the authorities took no action. This incident raises serious questions once again about the dilapidated condition of government schools. Similar incidents have occurred in the state before.

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

25 Jul 2025 01:58 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jhalawar / Jhalawar: Villagers Say School Building Was Old, Officials Ignored Repeated Complaints; Now Tragedy Strikes
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.