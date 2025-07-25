Jhalawar: Villagers Say School Building Was Old, Officials Ignored Repeated Complaints; Now Tragedy Strikes

A tragic incident occurred Friday morning in Jhalawar district, Rajasthan. Due to heavy rainfall, the roof of the old building of the government upper primary school in Piplodi village, Manoharthana area, suddenly collapsed. Dozens of students studying in the school were trapped under the debris. Six children lost their lives after being buried under the debris, while 28 others were seriously injured.
According to local villagers, more than fifty students were present in the classroom at the time of the incident. As soon as the roof collapsed, a loud noise was heard, and there was a scream. Villagers and teachers immediately started removing the debris. People present at the scene took the injured to the CHC hospital in Manoharthana using private vehicles. An investigation into the incident has been ordered.
Upon receiving the information, police and administrative officials reached the scene. The debris is being removed rapidly with the help of a JCB machine. Relief and rescue operations are underway, and the condition of several children is reported to be critical. The administration has instructed that the injured students receive the best possible treatment, while questions are being raised about the dilapidated condition of the school building.
Villagers reported that the school building was quite old and that complaints about water leaking during the rains had been made previously. Despite repeated complaints, the authorities took no action. This incident raises serious questions once again about the dilapidated condition of government schools. Similar incidents have occurred in the state before.