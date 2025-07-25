6 Children Dead in Rajasthan: Education Minister Announces Probe After School Roof Collapse; Dotasra Calls it ‘Murder’

A tragic incident occurred on Friday in Piplodi village, Jhalawar district, Rajasthan. Heavy rains caused the dilapidated roof of a government upper primary school to collapse, trapping several children under the debris. This led to chaos on the school premises. It is reported that six children died in the incident, while 17 to 30 children sustained serious injuries.
Local villagers, school staff, and police immediately launched rescue operations. Using JCB machines, the debris was removed, and the injured children were taken to Manoharthana Hospital. Eleven critically injured children were referred to the district hospital. The administration has expedited relief efforts.
Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced a high-level committee to investigate the incident. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed their condolences via X (formerly Twitter).
Education Minister Madan Dilawar stated, "I am deeply saddened by the accident. Three children died on the spot due to the school roof collapse. Some injured children are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Education officials have been instructed to make all necessary arrangements, and the treatment of the injured children will be at government expense. A high-level inquiry will be conducted into this incident; why did this accident happen?"
CM Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed his sorrow, stating: "The tragic accident caused by the school roof collapse in Piplodi, Jhalawar, is extremely sad and heartbreaking. The concerned officials have been instructed to ensure proper treatment for the injured children. May God grant the departed souls a place at his feet and give the bereaved families the strength to bear this immense grief."
Former CM Ashok Gehlot stated: "I am receiving reports of casualties among children and teachers due to the collapse of a government school building in Manoharthana, Jhalawar. I pray to God for minimal loss of life and a speedy recovery for the injured."
PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra questioned the government, stating: "Hearing the news of the heartbreaking accident in the Manohar police station area of Jhalawar, where many children tragically died and dozens were trapped under the debris of a school building collapse, my heart is filled with sorrow and pain. This is not just an accident, it's murder! The result of the criminal negligence of the BJP government's collapsing system."
He further questioned the government: "Despite repeated warnings, why is the neglect of dilapidated school buildings continuing? Why didn't the BJP government release the budget for school infrastructure? If the ministers' bungalows can be repaired, then why wasn't there a budget or time for school repairs? Why didn't the BJP government, which considers the education budget a burden and is a murderer of children, worry about safety? Who is responsible for the death of the innocents?... Answer. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured children and the safe return of the trapped children."