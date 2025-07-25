6 Children Dead in Rajasthan: Education Minister Announces Probe After School Roof Collapse; Dotasra Calls it ‘Murder’

He further questioned the government: "Despite repeated warnings, why is the neglect of dilapidated school buildings continuing? Why didn't the BJP government release the budget for school infrastructure? If the ministers' bungalows can be repaired, then why wasn't there a budget or time for school repairs? Why didn't the BJP government, which considers the education budget a burden and is a murderer of children, worry about safety? Who is responsible for the death of the innocents?... Answer. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured children and the safe return of the trapped children."