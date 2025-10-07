Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jhalawar

Honey Trap Gang Rajasthan: Names of 10 Women Revealed

The Superintendent of Police (SP) stated that the police had recently apprehended the history-sheeter Hemraj Suman gang. This gang was involved in forgery, fraud, and honey-trapping. The police have revealed information about 10 women associated with this gang.

2 min read

Jhalawar

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 07, 2025

Photo: Patrika

Jhalawar Police: Jhalawar Police has revealed the names of 10 women who were part of a gang involved in extortion through honey traps across various districts of the state. SP Amit Kumar stated that if these women have blackmailed or extorted anyone, they should come forward and meet the police. The police will provide them with all possible assistance. If legal proceedings are underway against them in court, the police will also inform the court about these women.

The SP informed that recently, the police had apprehended the notorious Hemraj Suman gang. This gang was involved in forgery, fraud, and honey trapping. The police have now revealed information about 10 women associated with this gang.

The SP further stated that all these women have been previously arrested in honey trap cases, and chargesheets have been filed against them in court. He appealed to the public that if these women have trapped them in honey traps, filed false cases of rape, molestation, or other offences, or extorted money by threatening them, they should come forward and contact the police. If any case has been registered against them by these women, the police will assist them in this matter. If necessary, the police will also provide information about the record of these women to the court.

Three Others Arrested

The police have also arrested three other members of the Hemraj gang. SP Amit Kumar informed that previously, 13 members of the gang, including Hemraj, were arrested. Now, three more members of this gang – Sunil alias Suresh, a resident of Chapakhurd Road, Sarola; Golu Banjara, a resident of Nayagaon [Dhulet]; and Pramod Dhakad, a resident of Tejgarh [Baran] – have been apprehended. Three cars were recovered from them. Sunil has five previous cases registered against him, and Pramod has six.


  1. Seema Sharma alias Seema Meena, daughter of Balchand Sharma, resident of Tel Factory, New Colony, Baran




  2. Seema, daughter of Mangu Singh, wife of Dilip Singh, resident of Kachhiwada, Shajapur [Madhya Pradesh]




  3. Hemlata, wife of Ankit Meena, resident of Kharkhada, Atru, currently residing at Rose Vihar, Borkheda, Kota City




  4. Bhuribai alias Sunita Merotha, daughter of Parmanand, resident of Kolukhedi, Guradi, currently near Haldi Ghati, Kevat, Jhalawar




  5. Muskan, daughter of Dinesh Kumar, wife of Jugraj Singh, resident of Badi Galtoli, Police Station Palasia, Indore, currently at Karanwas, Police Station Sarola




  6. Sandhya alias Golu, daughter of Ramchandra, wife of Rajendra, resident of Dharamraj Colony, Indore




  7. Leelabai, wife of Murarilal, resident of Keshpura, Guna, currently at Karot Triya, Bhopal




  8. Manisha, wife of Suresh, caste Dholi, resident of Dadia, Sarola




  9. Chhotibai, daughter of Onkarlal, resident of Mali Mohalla, Sarola, Jhalawar




  10. Ladbai, wife of Bajranglal Mali, resident of Bagher

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

07 Oct 2025 12:05 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jhalawar / Honey Trap Gang Rajasthan: Names of 10 Women Revealed

Big News

View All

Jhalawar

Rajasthan

Trending

Jhalawar: Villagers Say School Building Was Old, Officials Ignored Repeated Complaints; Now Tragedy Strikes

jhalawar chool building photo_2025-07-25_08-56-21
Jhalawar

6 Children Dead in Rajasthan: Education Minister Announces Probe After School Roof Collapse; Dotasra Calls it ‘Murder’

jhalawar school accident
Jhalawar

Government School Roof Collapse in Jhalawar: 4 Children Dead, Several Including Teachers Seriously Injured

National News

BJP Leader Murdered in Broad Daylight

Jhalawar

Rajasthan: New Year Brings Over 72,000 Government Jobs

Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.