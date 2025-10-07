Honey Trap Gang Rajasthan: Names of 10 Women Revealed

Photo: Patrika
Jhalawar Police: Jhalawar Police has revealed the names of 10 women who were part of a gang involved in extortion through honey traps across various districts of the state. SP Amit Kumar stated that if these women have blackmailed or extorted anyone, they should come forward and meet the police. The police will provide them with all possible assistance. If legal proceedings are underway against them in court, the police will also inform the court about these women.
The SP informed that recently, the police had apprehended the notorious Hemraj Suman gang. This gang was involved in forgery, fraud, and honey trapping. The police have now revealed information about 10 women associated with this gang.
The SP further stated that all these women have been previously arrested in honey trap cases, and chargesheets have been filed against them in court. He appealed to the public that if these women have trapped them in honey traps, filed false cases of rape, molestation, or other offences, or extorted money by threatening them, they should come forward and contact the police. If any case has been registered against them by these women, the police will assist them in this matter. If necessary, the police will also provide information about the record of these women to the court.
The police have also arrested three other members of the Hemraj gang. SP Amit Kumar informed that previously, 13 members of the gang, including Hemraj, were arrested. Now, three more members of this gang – Sunil alias Suresh, a resident of Chapakhurd Road, Sarola; Golu Banjara, a resident of Nayagaon [Dhulet]; and Pramod Dhakad, a resident of Tejgarh [Baran] – have been apprehended. Three cars were recovered from them. Sunil has five previous cases registered against him, and Pramod has six.
