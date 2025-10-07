Honey Trap Gang Rajasthan: Names of 10 Women Revealed

The SP further stated that all these women have been previously arrested in honey trap cases, and chargesheets have been filed against them in court. He appealed to the public that if these women have trapped them in honey traps, filed false cases of rape, molestation, or other offences, or extorted money by threatening them, they should come forward and contact the police. If any case has been registered against them by these women, the police will assist them in this matter. If necessary, the police will also provide information about the record of these women to the court.