25 July 2025,

Friday

National News

Government School Roof Collapse in Jhalawar: 4 Children Dead, Several Including Teachers Seriously Injured

Jhalawar School Tragedy: A portion of a school building's roof collapsed at approximately 7:30 AM this morning while students were assembled for prayer. Several children and one teacher were trapped under the debris.

Jhalawar

Patrika Desk

Jul 25, 2025

Relatives of the children at the hospital, and (inset) villagers rescuing from the debris (Photo: Patrika)

A tragic accident occurred Friday morning in the Manoharthana area of Jhalawar district, Rajasthan. A portion of the roof of the Government Upper Primary School, Peeplodi, collapsed during morning prayers.

Many children were trapped under the debris. Over 25 students and teachers were present at the time of the incident. Four children have been confirmed dead, and several students and teachers are reported to be in critical condition.

Roof Collapses During Morning Prayers

The incident occurred around 7:30 am while children were attending prayers. The school building's roof suddenly collapsed, trapping several children and a teacher under the rubble. Panic ensued, and villagers attempted to rescue the children. Senior police and administrative officials arrived at the scene after receiving the news. Rescue efforts are underway.

Four Children Confirmed Dead

Injured children and teachers were taken to the Manoharthana CHC hospital. Those seriously injured have been referred to larger hospitals in Jhalawar. The medical department has confirmed the deaths of four children, including one girl.

List Released

Police have released a list of the injured and deceased, confirming four deaths: Payal (14 years old), Priyanka (14 years old), Kartik (8 years old), and Harish (8 years old).

Published on:

25 Jul 2025 10:46 am

English News / National News / Government School Roof Collapse in Jhalawar: 4 Children Dead, Several Including Teachers Seriously Injured
