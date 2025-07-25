Government School Roof Collapse in Jhalawar: 4 Children Dead, Several Including Teachers Seriously Injured

A tragic accident occurred Friday morning in the Manoharthana area of Jhalawar district, Rajasthan. A portion of the roof of the Government Upper Primary School, Peeplodi, collapsed during morning prayers.
Many children were trapped under the debris. Over 25 students and teachers were present at the time of the incident. Four children have been confirmed dead, and several students and teachers are reported to be in critical condition.
The incident occurred around 7:30 am while children were attending prayers. The school building's roof suddenly collapsed, trapping several children and a teacher under the rubble. Panic ensued, and villagers attempted to rescue the children. Senior police and administrative officials arrived at the scene after receiving the news. Rescue efforts are underway.
Injured children and teachers were taken to the Manoharthana CHC hospital. Those seriously injured have been referred to larger hospitals in Jhalawar. The medical department has confirmed the deaths of four children, including one girl.
Police have released a list of the injured and deceased, confirming four deaths: Payal (14 years old), Priyanka (14 years old), Kartik (8 years old), and Harish (8 years old).