India’s cleanest city: More than 50 fall ill, several in ICU after drinking contaminated water

According to the residents of the area, the sudden deterioration in people's health is due to contaminated water supplied through taps in the locality, which has led to the worsening situation after consumption. People say that for the past two to three days, the colour, smell, and taste of the water coming from the taps were not normal. However, out of compulsion, people were forced to use and even drink such water, and now the result is that the entire area is suffering from illnesses like food poisoning and diarrhoea.