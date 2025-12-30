30 December 2025,

Tuesday

National News

India’s cleanest city: More than 50 fall ill, several in ICU after drinking contaminated water

Tap water has turned unsafe for residents in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore, where more than 50 people have fallen ill. Several patients have been admitted to the ICU after reporting symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and high fever. The incident has raised serious concern among locals.

Indore

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 30, 2025

Indore News

More than 50 fall ill after drinking contaminated water (Photo source: Patrika)

Indore News: In Bhagirathpura, located in the Banganga area of Indore city in Madhya Pradesh, which is known as the cleanest city in the country, the lives of almost the entire locality are in danger due to drinking contaminated water. A large number of people are suddenly falling prey to serious illnesses here.

The situation is such that one after another, people are experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea, high fever, and weakness. Due to the severity of their condition, more than 50 people have had to be admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, according to residents, more than 100 people in the area have been affected by this serious problem. However, the administration has not yet provided any official confirmation regarding the exact number of sick individuals.

50 People Admitted to Hospital

According to the residents of the area, the sudden deterioration in people's health is due to contaminated water supplied through taps in the locality, which has led to the worsening situation after consumption. People say that for the past two to three days, the colour, smell, and taste of the water coming from the taps were not normal. However, out of compulsion, people were forced to use and even drink such water, and now the result is that the entire area is suffering from illnesses like food poisoning and diarrhoea.

Condition of Children and Elderly is More Concerning

According to patients admitted to the hospital, they first started experiencing fever, followed by sudden vomiting and diarrhoea. The condition of many patients deteriorated to such an extent that they had to be admitted to the ICU. The condition of children and the elderly is reported to be more critical.

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Visits Hospital to Check on Patients

Considering the seriousness of the matter, state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav visited the spot themselves. They met the patients at a nursing home located at Pardeshipura Square. It is reported that about 35 patients are admitted to this nursing home alone.

Kailash Vijayvargiya Issues Directives

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya instructed the hospital management to immediately increase the staff and clearly stated that not a single penny would be charged from any patient during treatment. He said that the biggest priority at this time is to treat all patients and send them home safely. Furthermore, he has ordered an investigation into the matter, and water samples have been sent for testing. He appealed to the public to boil water before drinking until the situation becomes clear.

Mayor Assures Strict Action

Meanwhile, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav stated that samples have also been collected from the tank supplying water to the area. Teams from the Municipal Corporation and the Health Department are also conducting door-to-door checks of the residents. Strict action will be taken against anyone found negligent in this matter.

Published on:

30 Dec 2025 09:56 am

English News / National News / India's cleanest city: More than 50 fall ill, several in ICU after drinking contaminated water

