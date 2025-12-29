29 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Vidisha

Friends returning from birthday party, car crashes into parked dumper, 4 dead, 2 seriously injured

Horrific Accident: Four young men travelling in a car died and two others were critically injured in a horrific road accident near Mehalua Chowk on Kurwai Road late at night.

2 min read
Google source verification

Vidisha

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Dec 29, 2025

Horrific Accident

Four friends killed, two critically injured in road accident (Photo Source: Patrika)

Horrific Accident: A horrific road accident near Mehalua Chowk on Kurwai Road in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh late at night resulted in the on-the-spot deaths of four youths travelling in a car, while two others were critically injured.

It is being reported that all the youths involved in the accident were friends and were returning home after celebrating a birthday party. Around 1:30 AM, near Krishna Dhaba, their car rammed into a dumper parked on the roadside.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital for treatment, while the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The police, who are investigating the case, stated that three youths died in the accident. These include 30-year-old Jagdish Sahu, son of Mohanlal Sahu, 29-year-old Ankit Sahu, son of Vrindavan Sahu, and 20-year-old Tanay Sharma.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Jagdish God, son of Vinod Gond, a resident of Raghav Colony Vidisha, 22-year-old Monty Ahirwar, son of Lalaram Ahirwar, and 20-year-old Gautam alias Tanmay, son of Sanjay Srivastava, a resident of Kurwai, were critically injured. The three critically injured youths have been referred to the district hospital after first aid, from where one youth has been referred to Bhopal.

Bodies had to be extricated from the car with great difficulty

The police informed that all six friends had gone to a dhaba to celebrate Tanmay Sharma's birthday, and they met with the accident while returning from there. The intensity of the collision can be gauged from the fact that the front of the car was embedded in the rear of the dumper. The police had to exert considerable effort to extricate the bodies. Sub-Inspector Shailendra Nayak of Kurwai Police Station stated that a case has been registered against the driver of the dumper (registration number MP 67 H 0253) and the matter is under investigation.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

29 Dec 2025 04:14 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Vidisha / Friends returning from birthday party, car crashes into parked dumper, 4 dead, 2 seriously injured

Big News

View All

Vidisha

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

11 Roads Worth ₹724 Crore Approved for MP District

road
Vidisha

Four Killed in Vidisha Bus Accident; CM Announces Compensation

CM Mohan yadav
Vidisha
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.