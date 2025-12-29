Friends returning from birthday party, car crashes into parked dumper, 4 dead, 2 seriously injured

The police informed that all six friends had gone to a dhaba to celebrate Tanmay Sharma's birthday, and they met with the accident while returning from there. The intensity of the collision can be gauged from the fact that the front of the car was embedded in the rear of the dumper. The police had to exert considerable effort to extricate the bodies. Sub-Inspector Shailendra Nayak of Kurwai Police Station stated that a case has been registered against the driver of the dumper (registration number MP 67 H 0253) and the matter is under investigation.