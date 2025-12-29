Friends returning from birthday party, car crashes into parked dumper, 4 dead, 2 seriously injured

Four friends killed, two critically injured in road accident (Photo Source: Patrika)
Horrific Accident: A horrific road accident near Mehalua Chowk on Kurwai Road in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh late at night resulted in the on-the-spot deaths of four youths travelling in a car, while two others were critically injured.
It is being reported that all the youths involved in the accident were friends and were returning home after celebrating a birthday party. Around 1:30 AM, near Krishna Dhaba, their car rammed into a dumper parked on the roadside.
Upon receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital for treatment, while the bodies were sent for post-mortem.
The police, who are investigating the case, stated that three youths died in the accident. These include 30-year-old Jagdish Sahu, son of Mohanlal Sahu, 29-year-old Ankit Sahu, son of Vrindavan Sahu, and 20-year-old Tanay Sharma.
Meanwhile, 23-year-old Jagdish God, son of Vinod Gond, a resident of Raghav Colony Vidisha, 22-year-old Monty Ahirwar, son of Lalaram Ahirwar, and 20-year-old Gautam alias Tanmay, son of Sanjay Srivastava, a resident of Kurwai, were critically injured. The three critically injured youths have been referred to the district hospital after first aid, from where one youth has been referred to Bhopal.
The police informed that all six friends had gone to a dhaba to celebrate Tanmay Sharma's birthday, and they met with the accident while returning from there. The intensity of the collision can be gauged from the fact that the front of the car was embedded in the rear of the dumper. The police had to exert considerable effort to extricate the bodies. Sub-Inspector Shailendra Nayak of Kurwai Police Station stated that a case has been registered against the driver of the dumper (registration number MP 67 H 0253) and the matter is under investigation.
