Four Killed in Vidisha Bus Accident; CM Announces Compensation

The bus accident took place in Lateri tehsil of Vidisha district. The bus was travelling from Indore to Sironj. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed grief over this accident. In a tweet on Friday morning, he paid tribute to the deceased and announced financial assistance for their families and the injured.

विदिशा जिले के लटेरी तहसील क्षेत्र में इंदौर से सिरोंज जा रही बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से चार लोगों की आकस्मिक मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत ही दुखद है। दु:ख की इस घड़ी में सभी शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ मेरी शोक संवेदनाएं हैं। जिला प्रशासन की मदद से दुर्घटना में हुए घायलों को जिला…— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) May 2, 2025 CM Expresses Grief, Announces Compensation The news of the sudden death of four people due to a bus accident in the Lateri tehsil area of Vidisha district, while travelling from Indore to Sironj, is extremely saddening. My condolences are with all the bereaved families during this time of grief. The news of the sudden death of four people due to a bus accident in the Lateri tehsil area of Vidisha district, while travelling from Indore to Sironj, is extremely saddening. My condolences are with all the bereaved families during this time of grief.

With the help of the district administration, proper arrangements have been made for the treatment of the injured in the accident at the district hospital. Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of ₹200,000 from the Chief Minister’s discretionary fund to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those seriously injured.

I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant a place in his divine feet to the departed souls, speedy recovery to the injured, and the strength to bear this profound sorrow to the bereaved families.