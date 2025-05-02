scriptFour Killed in Vidisha Bus Accident; CM Announces Compensation | Latest News | Patrika News
Vidisha

Four Killed in Vidisha Bus Accident; CM Announces Compensation

Vidisha Bus Accident: A bus travelling from Indore to Sironj met with an accident in Vidisha.

VidishaMay 02, 2025 / 01:56 pm

Patrika Desk

Vidisha Bus Accident: A horrific road accident occurred in Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh. A bus travelling from Indore to Sironj met with an accident, resulting in the reported deaths of four people. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced financial assistance for the families of the deceased.
The bus accident took place in Lateri tehsil of Vidisha district. The bus was travelling from Indore to Sironj. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed grief over this accident. In a tweet on Friday morning, he paid tribute to the deceased and announced financial assistance for their families and the injured.

CM Expresses Grief, Announces Compensation

The news of the sudden death of four people due to a bus accident in the Lateri tehsil area of Vidisha district, while travelling from Indore to Sironj, is extremely saddening. My condolences are with all the bereaved families during this time of grief.
With the help of the district administration, proper arrangements have been made for the treatment of the injured in the accident at the district hospital. Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of ₹200,000 from the Chief Minister’s discretionary fund to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those seriously injured.
I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant a place in his divine feet to the departed souls, speedy recovery to the injured, and the strength to bear this profound sorrow to the bereaved families.

