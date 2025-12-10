Rajasthan: Three four-lane flyovers to come up on this national highway

According to information, earlier, an amount of ₹82.19 crore was sanctioned for the construction of bridges at Bhavani, Gathwadi, and Bapi, as well as for the widening work at Dangarwada and Aandhi Thana Mod. Following the proposal of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the four-lane highway, the highway widening work at Aandhi Thana Mod and Dangarwada has been temporarily cancelled. Therefore, a sanction of ₹80,04,31,714 has now been issued for the construction of bridges at Gathwadi, Bapi, and Bhavani.