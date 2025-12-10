Rajasthan: Three four-lane flyovers to come up on this national highway

Dausa News: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has prepared to curb the sudden increase in accidents on the Manoharpur-Dausa National Highway, which connects to the Jaipur-Delhi and Jaipur-Agra National Highways, following a rise in vehicular traffic. Based on a survey report, the Central Road Transport and Highways Ministry has decided to construct flyovers at Gathwadi, Bhavani, and Bapi on the Manoharpur-Dausa Highway, identifying them as 'black spots'. The construction of these three bridges will cost ₹80,04,31,714.
Vehicular traffic is steadily increasing on the Manoharpur-Dausa National Highway. The graph of road accidents has also risen with the increasing vehicular movement. Following an increase in the number of accidents on the highway, a survey was conducted to identify black spots. Subsequently, the Project Director of NHAI sent a proposal to the Central Road Transport Ministry to construct flyovers at Gathwadi, Bhavani, and Bapi, identifying them as black spots.
According to information, the tender process for the construction of the flyovers began on December 5 and will continue until January 22. The tender for the construction of the bridges will be opened on January 23. After the completion of the process, the concerned firm will have one year to construct all three bridges. The bridges at Gathwadi, Bapi, and Bhavani will be built to four-lane standards.
According to information, earlier, an amount of ₹82.19 crore was sanctioned for the construction of bridges at Bhavani, Gathwadi, and Bapi, as well as for the widening work at Dangarwada and Aandhi Thana Mod. Following the proposal of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the four-lane highway, the highway widening work at Aandhi Thana Mod and Dangarwada has been temporarily cancelled. Therefore, a sanction of ₹80,04,31,714 has now been issued for the construction of bridges at Gathwadi, Bapi, and Bhavani.
Rajasthan Patrika had continuously published a series of news reports regarding the frequent road accidents on the Manoharpur-Dausa National Highway, prominently highlighting the problems faced by the public. After the news was published in Patrika, public representatives demanded improvement work on the highway from NHAI and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The sanction of ₹80 crore for improvement work at the black spots on the highway has brought a wave of happiness among the public representatives as well as the general public.
