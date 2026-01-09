Alwar sees hailstorm, dense fog alert in 15 districts on January 10, schools closed

Jaipur: The grip of winter continues to tighten in Rajasthan. According to the Meteorological Department, dense fog is likely to blanket many districts of the state on January 10. Visibility may drop sharply during the morning and night hours, potentially disrupting road, rail and air traffic. A cold wave is also expected to affect some areas. In view of the dense fog, schools in most districts of Rajasthan have announced holidays for students from classes one to eight.
Hailstorms occurred in Sodawas and surrounding villages in Alwar district. Meanwhile, the weather in the Tijara region suddenly became colder, with drizzle at night. Light rain with drizzle was recorded on Friday morning in some parts of the district. According to the Meteorological Department, this 'Mawath' (winter rain) is expected to benefit the Rabi crops, bringing some relief to the farmers. The minimum temperature in the district has dropped to 4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum day temperature remains around 17 degrees Celsius.
Dense fog is warned in Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal–Tijara, Kotputli–Behror, Sawai Madhopur, and Sikar districts. Churu, Deedwana–Kuchaman, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar may also experience the effect of cold wave along with fog.
