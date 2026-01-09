9 January 2026,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Jaipur

Alwar sees hailstorm, dense fog alert in 15 districts on January 10, schools closed

Weather Forecast: Due to dense fog, holidays have been declared in schools for classes one to eight in most districts of Rajasthan.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 09, 2026

Jaipur: The grip of winter continues to tighten in Rajasthan. According to the Meteorological Department, dense fog is likely to blanket many districts of the state on January 10. Visibility may drop sharply during the morning and night hours, potentially disrupting road, rail and air traffic. A cold wave is also expected to affect some areas. In view of the dense fog, schools in most districts of Rajasthan have announced holidays for students from classes one to eight.

Hailstorm in Alwar District This Morning

Hailstorms occurred in Sodawas and surrounding villages in Alwar district. Meanwhile, the weather in the Tijara region suddenly became colder, with drizzle at night. Light rain with drizzle was recorded on Friday morning in some parts of the district. According to the Meteorological Department, this 'Mawath' (winter rain) is expected to benefit the Rabi crops, bringing some relief to the farmers. The minimum temperature in the district has dropped to 4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum day temperature remains around 17 degrees Celsius.

Hailstorm in the Sodawas area of Khairthal-Tijara district this morning, 'Mawath' in Alwar city, biting cold increases

Dense fog is warned in Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal–Tijara, Kotputli–Behror, Sawai Madhopur, and Sikar districts. Churu, Deedwana–Kuchaman, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar may also experience the effect of cold wave along with fog.

Hailstorm in Sodawas area of Khairthal-Tijara district this morning

Cold Wave: Districts Affected by Fog on January 10























































District
Alwar
Bharatpur
Dausa
Deeg
Dholpur
Jhunjhunu
Karauli
Khairthal–Tijara
Kotputli–Behror
Sawai Madhopur
Sikar
Churu
Deedwana–Kuchaman
Hanumangarh
Sri Ganganagar

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

09 Jan 2026 01:18 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Alwar sees hailstorm, dense fog alert in 15 districts on January 10, schools closed

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Jaipur traffic may go signal-free as JDA studies Delhi–Gurugram model

Jaipur Traffic will run on Delhi-Gurgaon model intersections will be signal-free
Jaipur

JS University of UP, which distributed fake degrees in PTI recruitment, loses recognition; SOG files case against 200 selected candidates

Jaipur

RSSB 4th Grade 2025 Result Expected to Be Released Soon

4th grade result
Jaipur

Dense Fog Alert: Extremely dense fog expected in 10 districts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, on January 8th

Jaipur

Fog Alert: Rajasthan Braces for Extreme Cold Days and Dense Fog Over Next 48 Hours

Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.