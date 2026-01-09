Alwar sees hailstorm, dense fog alert in 15 districts on January 10, schools closed

Jaipur: The grip of winter continues to tighten in Rajasthan. According to the Meteorological Department, dense fog is likely to blanket many districts of the state on January 10. Visibility may drop sharply during the morning and night hours, potentially disrupting road, rail and air traffic. A cold wave is also expected to affect some areas. In view of the dense fog, schools in most districts of Rajasthan have announced holidays for students from classes one to eight.