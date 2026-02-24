Khatu Shyam Lakkhi Mela: Special Train Extended to Delhi Sarai Rohilla for Devotees

File Image: Source Patrika
Khatu Shyam Lakkhi Mela: In view of passenger amenities, the railway has decided to extend the station of the special train operating between Madar and Rewari. This will provide significant relief to devotees coming and going to the Khatu Shyam fair.
According to railway officials, the Madar (Ajmer)-Delhi Sarai Rohilla daily express train will operate from Delhi Sarai Rohilla from February 24 to February 28 (5 trips), and the Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Madar (Ajmer) daily express will operate from February 25 to March 1 (5 trips). Railway officials stated this.
According to Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, the Madar (Ajmer)-Delhi Sarai Rohilla daily express train service will operate for a total of 5 trips from February 24 to February 28. This train will depart daily from Madar (Ajmer) at 17:10 hrs and reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 01:30 hrs.
Similarly, the Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Madar (Ajmer) daily express train service will operate for 05 trips from February 25 to March 1. This train will depart daily from Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 02:30 hrs and reach Phulera at 09:20 hrs.
In addition to its predetermined halts, the train will also stop at Pataudi Road, Gurugram, Delhi Cantt, and Delhi Sarai Rohilla stations. The train will have a total of 20 coaches, including 18 general second-class coaches and 2 guard coaches.
