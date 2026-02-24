24 February 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Khatu ShyamJi Mela 2026

Chhattisgarh Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Khatu Shyam Lakkhi Mela: Special Train Extended to Delhi Sarai Rohilla for Devotees

Khatu Shyam Lakkhi Mela: The railway has provided great relief to devotees going to the Khatu Shyam fair. The railway has decided to extend the Madar-Rewari-Phulera daily express train service to Delhi Sarai Rohilla station.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 24, 2026

Railway Khatushyam Mela devotees big relief Mela special train will run from Delhi Sarai Rohilla

File Image: Source Patrika

Khatu Shyam Lakkhi Mela: In view of passenger amenities, the railway has decided to extend the station of the special train operating between Madar and Rewari. This will provide significant relief to devotees coming and going to the Khatu Shyam fair.

According to railway officials, the Madar (Ajmer)-Delhi Sarai Rohilla daily express train will operate from Delhi Sarai Rohilla from February 24 to February 28 (5 trips), and the Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Madar (Ajmer) daily express will operate from February 25 to March 1 (5 trips). Railway officials stated this.

Five Trips Each on Scheduled Dates

According to Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, the Madar (Ajmer)-Delhi Sarai Rohilla daily express train service will operate for a total of 5 trips from February 24 to February 28. This train will depart daily from Madar (Ajmer) at 17:10 hrs and reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 01:30 hrs.

Similarly, the Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Madar (Ajmer) daily express train service will operate for 05 trips from February 25 to March 1. This train will depart daily from Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 02:30 hrs and reach Phulera at 09:20 hrs.

A Total of 20 Coaches in the Train

In addition to its predetermined halts, the train will also stop at Pataudi Road, Gurugram, Delhi Cantt, and Delhi Sarai Rohilla stations. The train will have a total of 20 coaches, including 18 general second-class coaches and 2 guard coaches.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Khatu Shyamji Mela 2026

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

24 Feb 2026 02:05 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Khatu Shyam Lakkhi Mela: Special Train Extended to Delhi Sarai Rohilla for Devotees

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Khatu Shyamji Mela 2026

Rajasthan Government Jobs: 6 Major State Recruitment Drives, Full Details from Interviews to Results

Jaipur

Khatu Shyamji Padyatra Tragedy: Pedestrian Dies After Flagpole Touches Live Wire, Family Devastated

खाटूश्यामजी जा रहे पदयात्री दिनेश प्रजापत की करंट लगने से मौत, पत्रिका फोटो
Jaipur

Jaipur Gold-Silver Rate Today: Gold and Silver Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates Before Buying

Gold-Silver Price
Jaipur

Jaipur Police Bust International Online Betting Ring with UAE and Nepal Links; Five Arrested

Jaipur Online Betting Racket Busted Laptops SIM Cards Seized UAE-Nepal Links 5 Arrested
Crime

Rajasthan: Government Unlocks Treasury for Farmers, Over 46 Billion Grant Demands Passed, Here are the Benefits

Farmer
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.