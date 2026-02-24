24 February 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Khatu ShyamJi Mela 2026

Chhattisgarh Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan Government Jobs: 6 Major State Recruitment Drives, Full Details from Interviews to Results

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released several important pieces of information simultaneously for the unemployed youth of the state and candidates preparing for government jobs.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 24, 2026

Jaipur: Big news for candidates waiting for government jobs in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released detailed guidelines and schedules for six important recruitments simultaneously. Among these are the seventh phase interviews for RAS 2024, the result of the Assistant Statistical Officer recruitment, and the increase in vacancies for the Junior Chemist recruitment.

Let's know every small and big update related to all these 6 recruitments:

1. Assistant Statistical Officer Recruitment-2024

RPSC has released the provisional list for eligibility verification under the Assistant Statistical Officer (Economics and Statistics Department) Recruitment-2024. 186 candidates who have obtained minimum qualifying marks in the examination held on October 12, 2025, have been shortlisted.

  • Online Application Date: Successful candidates can fill the detailed application form (scrutiny form) through their SSO ID from February 27 to March 5, 2026.
  • Document Verification: Candidates will have to appear at the place and time determined by the Economics and Statistics Department with the original documents along with two copies of the application.
  • 30 Candidates Disqualified: The commission has disqualified 30 candidates for leaving the fifth option (in case of not filling) blank in more than 10% of the questions.

2. RAS Recruitment-2024

The detailed schedule for the interviews of the state's most prestigious RAS and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2024 has been announced.

  • Interview Schedule: The seventh phase of interviews will be conducted from March 5 to March 13, 2026.
  • Mandatory Documents: Candidates must bring two copies of the detailed application form, original certificates, and the latest passport-size photographs at the time of the interview.

3. Assistant Professor (College and Medical Education) Recruitment Update

The interview schedule has also been announced for the posts of Assistant Professor in the College Education and Medical Education Departments:

  • College Education: The second phase of interviews for Chemistry and Economics subjects will be held from March 5 to March 13, while interviews for History will be held from March 9 to March 13, 2026.
  • Medical Education: Interviews for the posts of Pharmacology-Broad Specialty will be conducted on March 6, 2026.

4. Junior Chemist Recruitment

Good news for the youth preparing for the Junior Chemist Recruitment-2025 under the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). The commission has issued a corrigendum and increased the number of posts.

  • Number of Posts: Initially, this recruitment was for 13 posts, which was later increased to 16. Now the number of posts has been increased to 19.

5. Senior Teacher Mathematics Recruitment

The commission has given another opportunity to 19 candidates for the Senior Teacher (Secondary Education) Recruitment-2024 in Mathematics who did not submit their detailed application online within the stipulated time.

  • Important Date: The concerned candidates can submit their applications online on February 25 and 26, 2026, until 11:59 PM. No further opportunity will be given after this.

6. Model Answer Key Released

The commission has uploaded the model answer keys for the Assistant Electrical Inspector and Junior Chemist Examination-2025 on its website.

  • Objection Submission Period: If any candidate has an objection to the answers, they can submit their objection online from February 25 to February 27, 2026.
  • Fee: The fee for objecting to each question has been fixed at Rs 100, which must be deposited through the SSO portal.

Special Instructions for Candidates

RPSC has clarified that it is mandatory to have a photo identity card and self-attested copies of all educational documents at the time of interview or document verification. Candidates will be debarred from the selection process in the absence of documents.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

24 Feb 2026 11:36 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Government Jobs: 6 Major State Recruitment Drives, Full Details from Interviews to Results

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Khatu Shyamji Padyatra Tragedy: Pedestrian Dies After Flagpole Touches Live Wire, Family Devastated

खाटूश्यामजी जा रहे पदयात्री दिनेश प्रजापत की करंट लगने से मौत, पत्रिका फोटो
Jaipur

Jaipur Gold-Silver Rate Today: Gold and Silver Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates Before Buying

Gold-Silver Price
Jaipur

Jaipur Police Bust International Online Betting Ring with UAE and Nepal Links; Five Arrested

Jaipur Online Betting Racket Busted Laptops SIM Cards Seized UAE-Nepal Links 5 Arrested
Crime

Rajasthan: Government Unlocks Treasury for Farmers, Over 46 Billion Grant Demands Passed, Here are the Benefits

Farmer
Jaipur

Vinod Jakhar from Rajasthan Appointed National President of NSUI: What Does This Appointment Mean?

Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.