Rajasthan Government Jobs: 6 Major State Recruitment Drives, Full Details from Interviews to Results

Jaipur: Big news for candidates waiting for government jobs in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released detailed guidelines and schedules for six important recruitments simultaneously. Among these are the seventh phase interviews for RAS 2024, the result of the Assistant Statistical Officer recruitment, and the increase in vacancies for the Junior Chemist recruitment.
Let's know every small and big update related to all these 6 recruitments:
RPSC has released the provisional list for eligibility verification under the Assistant Statistical Officer (Economics and Statistics Department) Recruitment-2024. 186 candidates who have obtained minimum qualifying marks in the examination held on October 12, 2025, have been shortlisted.
The detailed schedule for the interviews of the state's most prestigious RAS and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2024 has been announced.
The interview schedule has also been announced for the posts of Assistant Professor in the College Education and Medical Education Departments:
Good news for the youth preparing for the Junior Chemist Recruitment-2025 under the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). The commission has issued a corrigendum and increased the number of posts.
The commission has given another opportunity to 19 candidates for the Senior Teacher (Secondary Education) Recruitment-2024 in Mathematics who did not submit their detailed application online within the stipulated time.
The commission has uploaded the model answer keys for the Assistant Electrical Inspector and Junior Chemist Examination-2025 on its website.
RPSC has clarified that it is mandatory to have a photo identity card and self-attested copies of all educational documents at the time of interview or document verification. Candidates will be debarred from the selection process in the absence of documents.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending