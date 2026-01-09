Jaipur traffic may go signal-free as JDA studies Delhi–Gurugram model

File Image: Patrika
Jaipur Traffic: The traffic pressure on the roads of Jaipur city is increasing. Long jams are occurring at every intersection, even outside of peak hours. To solve this problem, the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) is preparing to make major roads wider than 160 feet, including the VIP road JLN Marg, signal-free. This will be done on the lines of Delhi and Gurgaon. For this purpose, JDA officials have been in Delhi for two days, studying projects that facilitate smooth traffic.
Five Executive Engineers from the JDA's engineering branch, five engineers from the garden branch, and horticulture experts have started their study in Delhi. Officials from the engineering branch met with Anand Prakash Meena, Chief Engineer of the Delhi Development Authority, and gathered information on projects to ease traffic, including underpasses, cloverleaf interchanges, and robotic parking. They observed the traffic system in Central Delhi and inspected the robotic parking at the Iceland Transport Bhavan.
They also met with officials from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and obtained information on construction techniques. Engineers from the engineering branch will inspect sector roads in Noida and multi-crossing roads in Dwarka on Friday.
Officials from the garden branch inspected Delhi's Lodhi Garden, observing its circles and triangles. Along with these models, which do not obstruct traffic, they also gathered information on roadside plantation and soil biotechnology treatment plants.
In the last 7 years, only two intersections in Jaipur have become signal-free. In the budget for 2021-22, the then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced the creation of signal-free intersections and T-junctions, but the JDA has only managed to make the B2 Bypass and Laxmi Mandir T-junction signal-free. Before this, in 2015, the BJP government had prepared a plan to build a flyover from Civil Lines to the airport, which could not be implemented.
Long traffic jams occur throughout the day at major locations on JLN Marg and Tonk Road, such as Rambagh Circle, JDA Circle, and OTS Intersection. People have to wait for 4 to 7 minutes here.
A team of officials has been sent to Delhi and Gurgaon to make roads wider than 160 feet in the city signal-free. Work will commence after the study.
Pratham Devendra Gupta, Director (Engineering), JDA
