9 January 2026,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Jaipur

Jaipur traffic may go signal-free as JDA studies Delhi–Gurugram model

Jaipur Traffic: Long traffic jams will no longer occur on the roads of Jaipur city. Jaipur's traffic will run on the Delhi-Gurgaon model. Intersections will be signal-free.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 09, 2026

Jaipur Traffic will run on Delhi-Gurgaon model intersections will be signal-free

File Image: Patrika

Jaipur Traffic: The traffic pressure on the roads of Jaipur city is increasing. Long jams are occurring at every intersection, even outside of peak hours. To solve this problem, the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) is preparing to make major roads wider than 160 feet, including the VIP road JLN Marg, signal-free. This will be done on the lines of Delhi and Gurgaon. For this purpose, JDA officials have been in Delhi for two days, studying projects that facilitate smooth traffic.

Five Executive Engineers from the JDA's engineering branch, five engineers from the garden branch, and horticulture experts have started their study in Delhi. Officials from the engineering branch met with Anand Prakash Meena, Chief Engineer of the Delhi Development Authority, and gathered information on projects to ease traffic, including underpasses, cloverleaf interchanges, and robotic parking. They observed the traffic system in Central Delhi and inspected the robotic parking at the Iceland Transport Bhavan.

They also met with officials from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and obtained information on construction techniques. Engineers from the engineering branch will inspect sector roads in Noida and multi-crossing roads in Dwarka on Friday.

Study of Circles and Triangles

Officials from the garden branch inspected Delhi's Lodhi Garden, observing its circles and triangles. Along with these models, which do not obstruct traffic, they also gathered information on roadside plantation and soil biotechnology treatment plants.

Only Two Intersections Signal-Free So Far

In the last 7 years, only two intersections in Jaipur have become signal-free. In the budget for 2021-22, the then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced the creation of signal-free intersections and T-junctions, but the JDA has only managed to make the B2 Bypass and Laxmi Mandir T-junction signal-free. Before this, in 2015, the BJP government had prepared a plan to build a flyover from Civil Lines to the airport, which could not be implemented.

Current Situation

Long traffic jams occur throughout the day at major locations on JLN Marg and Tonk Road, such as Rambagh Circle, JDA Circle, and OTS Intersection. People have to wait for 4 to 7 minutes here.

Work to Begin After Study

A team of officials has been sent to Delhi and Gurgaon to make roads wider than 160 feet in the city signal-free. Work will commence after the study.
Pratham Devendra Gupta, Director (Engineering), JDA

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

09 Jan 2026 08:29 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur traffic may go signal-free as JDA studies Delhi–Gurugram model

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

JS University of UP, which distributed fake degrees in PTI recruitment, loses recognition; SOG files case against 200 selected candidates

Jaipur

RSSB 4th Grade 2025 Result Expected to Be Released Soon

4th grade result
Jaipur

Dense Fog Alert: Extremely dense fog expected in 10 districts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, on January 8th

Jaipur

Fog Alert: Rajasthan Braces for Extreme Cold Days and Dense Fog Over Next 48 Hours

Jaipur

Army Day: Arms Exhibition to Start Tomorrow, Details Inside

Know Your Army
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.