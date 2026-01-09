Jaipur traffic may go signal-free as JDA studies Delhi–Gurugram model

In the last 7 years, only two intersections in Jaipur have become signal-free. In the budget for 2021-22, the then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced the creation of signal-free intersections and T-junctions, but the JDA has only managed to make the B2 Bypass and Laxmi Mandir T-junction signal-free. Before this, in 2015, the BJP government had prepared a plan to build a flyover from Civil Lines to the airport, which could not be implemented.