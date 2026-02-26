Jaipur: Work Begins on Four-Lane Underpass Here, Rs 14.37 Crore to Be Spent; Relief from Traffic Jams to Follow

Jaipur News: The construction work for a four-lane underpass between gate number 91-92 of Boythawala and Benaad railway station near Jaipur commenced on Tuesday. The underpass, which will be built at a cost of ₹14.37 crore, was inaugurated with a puja ceremony for the JCB machine. Public representatives and guests were welcomed.
The guests stated that the underpass will greatly aid the traffic system. Previously, traffic jams were frequent at the railway crossing, causing significant inconvenience to the public. Now, four-wheeled vehicles, including large ones, will be able to pass with ease.
Boythawala and Benaad Road are rapidly developing areas from an industrial and residential perspective, with thousands of vehicles passing through daily. The underpass will save time, reduce fuel consumption, and give new momentum to trade.
Local citizens expressed their joy over this gift, stating that it will prove to be a milestone in the development of the area. The efforts of Nagar Chairman Rashmi Saini, Rajendra Karodia, and former Sarpanch Sitaram Saini in realising this project were lauded. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari's OSD Hanuman Singh, Vijay Sharma, Mandal Adhyaksh Ashok Saini, and many others were present.
