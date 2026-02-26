Rajasthan Rain: Mercury Reaches 36.3°C in Barmer; Rain Likely in Rajasthan Tomorrow — Check Meteorological Department’s Forecast

The Meteorological Department forecasts that the effect of the Western Disturbance will be for a limited period. After this, there is a strong possibility of dry weather returning to the state by March 3. The Meteorological Department has issued a seven-day forecast for North-West India. According to this, maximum and minimum temperatures may increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. In such a scenario, daytime temperatures are expected to gradually increase in the coming days, while a slight chill may persist in the mornings and evenings.