26 February 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Khatu ShyamJi Mela 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan Rain: Mercury Reaches 36.3°C in Barmer; Rain Likely in Rajasthan Tomorrow — Check Meteorological Department’s Forecast

Mausam News: According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, a new Western Disturbance is set to become active from February 27. Due to its influence, there is a possibility of cloud cover and light rain in many parts of the state.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 26, 2026

IMD rain alert, Chardham Yatra, departure of monsoon, hindi news, IMD alert, landslide in uttarakhand, monsoon, orange alert, patrika news, rain, rajasthan news, Red Alert, roads closed due to rain, up news, up weather, uttarakhand weather, weather alert, Western disturbance

Rajasthan Weather Update: The weather in Rajasthan remained completely dry for the past 24 hours. Most districts experienced mild warmth during the day and a slight chill at night. According to the Meteorological Department, there was no significant weather system affecting the state, resulting in clear skies and stable weather conditions.

Record-Breaking Temperature in Barmer

According to data from the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 36.3 degrees Celsius in Barmer, which was the highest in the state. The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.5 degrees Celsius in Lunkaransar, where a slight chill was felt in the mornings and evenings. Temperatures in many cities, including Jaipur, remained around normal.

Weather to Change Tomorrow

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, a new Western Disturbance is expected to become active from February 27. Due to its influence, there is a possibility of cloud cover and light rain in several parts of the state. Meteorologists suggest that the activation of this system may lead to a slight drop in daytime temperatures, making the weather pleasant.

Weather to Turn Dry Again by March 3

The Meteorological Department forecasts that the effect of the Western Disturbance will be for a limited period. After this, there is a strong possibility of dry weather returning to the state by March 3. The Meteorological Department has issued a seven-day forecast for North-West India. According to this, maximum and minimum temperatures may increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. In such a scenario, daytime temperatures are expected to gradually increase in the coming days, while a slight chill may persist in the mornings and evenings.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Updated on:

26 Feb 2026 09:45 am

Published on:

26 Feb 2026 09:01 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Rain: Mercury Reaches 36.3°C in Barmer; Rain Likely in Rajasthan Tomorrow — Check Meteorological Department’s Forecast

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Jaipur: Work Begins on Four-Lane Underpass Here, Rs 14.37 Crore to Be Spent; Relief from Traffic Jams to Follow

Four-lane underpass
Jaipur

Khatu Shyam Lakkhi Mela: Special Train Extended to Delhi Sarai Rohilla for Devotees

Railway Khatushyam Mela devotees big relief Mela special train will run from Delhi Sarai Rohilla
Jaipur

Rajasthan Government Jobs: 6 Major State Recruitment Drives, Full Details from Interviews to Results

Jaipur

Khatu Shyamji Padyatra Tragedy: Pedestrian Dies After Flagpole Touches Live Wire, Family Devastated

खाटूश्यामजी जा रहे पदयात्री दिनेश प्रजापत की करंट लगने से मौत, पत्रिका फोटो
Jaipur

Jaipur Gold-Silver Rate Today: Gold and Silver Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates Before Buying

Gold-Silver Price
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.