Rajasthan Rain: Mercury Reaches 36.3°C in Barmer; Rain Likely in Rajasthan Tomorrow — Check Meteorological Department’s Forecast

Rajasthan Weather Update: The weather in Rajasthan remained completely dry for the past 24 hours. Most districts experienced mild warmth during the day and a slight chill at night. According to the Meteorological Department, there was no significant weather system affecting the state, resulting in clear skies and stable weather conditions.
According to data from the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 36.3 degrees Celsius in Barmer, which was the highest in the state. The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.5 degrees Celsius in Lunkaransar, where a slight chill was felt in the mornings and evenings. Temperatures in many cities, including Jaipur, remained around normal.
According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, a new Western Disturbance is expected to become active from February 27. Due to its influence, there is a possibility of cloud cover and light rain in several parts of the state. Meteorologists suggest that the activation of this system may lead to a slight drop in daytime temperatures, making the weather pleasant.
The Meteorological Department forecasts that the effect of the Western Disturbance will be for a limited period. After this, there is a strong possibility of dry weather returning to the state by March 3. The Meteorological Department has issued a seven-day forecast for North-West India. According to this, maximum and minimum temperatures may increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. In such a scenario, daytime temperatures are expected to gradually increase in the coming days, while a slight chill may persist in the mornings and evenings.
