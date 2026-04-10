Rajasthan Tourism Crisis: War's Impact Deepens, 80% Bookings Cancelled in April, Daily Loss of ₹6 Crore

Fewer tourists seen at Jaipur’s Jantar Mantar. (Patrika Photo)
Rajasthan Tourism Crisis: The impact of the US-Iran war is being deeply felt in the tourism industry, along with other sectors. Due to the war, flight operations are being cancelled, aviation fuel has become expensive, and fares have increased up to fourfold. With better connectivity being affected, Rajasthan tourism has suffered a major blow in the very first month of the first quarter of the financial year, April.
In these circumstances, tourists from European countries have hesitated to travel. Approximately 80% of hotel bookings in Jaipur and other districts have been cancelled. Employment and markets associated with the state's tourism industry appear to be in crisis. Hotel business owners state that based on the proportion of April bookings that have been cancelled, the hotel industry anticipates losses amounting to crores by June.
The current situation is causing a daily loss of over 6 crore rupees to the tourism industry. However, with the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, hopes for an improvement in foreign tourism have emerged. Tourists visit Rajasthan from about 18 countries, including the US, Australia, Germany, UK, France, and Norway. But this time, a significant drop in the number of tourists from these countries has been recorded. According to tour operators, earlier, 500 to 700 foreign tourists used to arrive in Jaipur daily, whereas now this number has reduced to 100 to 150.
Mahendra Singh, President of the Rajasthan Association of Tour Operators, stated that after the tourism season ended on March 31 in Jaipur, businesses were expecting good bookings from foreign tourists during Easter. However, this year, hotels did not even receive 10% of the expected foreign tourist bookings for Easter. Typically, hotels used to be full from 10 days before Easter until April 20. But this year, even three to five-star hotels remained deserted.
According to Ranvijay Singh, Secretary of the Hotel Federation of Rajasthan, the decline in bookings has not been limited to the hotel business alone. It has also had an adverse effect on employment and markets associated with the tourism industry. Those who bring tourists from the airport to hotels, young people working in hotels, and guides have all been affected. Guides say that this year, the number of foreign tourist bookings they received in April could be counted on their fingers.
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