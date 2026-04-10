10 April 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan Tourism Crisis: War's Impact Deepens, 80% Bookings Cancelled in April, Daily Loss of ₹6 Crore

Rajasthan Tourism Crisis: The impact of the America-Iran war has begun to be deeply felt across various sectors, including the tourism industry. With improved connectivity being affected, Rajasthan tourism has suffered a major blow in April, the first month of the first quarter of the financial year.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 10, 2026

जयपुर के जंतर मंतर पर टूरिस्ट हुए कम, पत्रिका फोटो

Fewer tourists seen at Jaipur’s Jantar Mantar. (Patrika Photo)

Rajasthan Tourism Crisis: The impact of the US-Iran war is being deeply felt in the tourism industry, along with other sectors. Due to the war, flight operations are being cancelled, aviation fuel has become expensive, and fares have increased up to fourfold. With better connectivity being affected, Rajasthan tourism has suffered a major blow in the very first month of the first quarter of the financial year, April.

In these circumstances, tourists from European countries have hesitated to travel. Approximately 80% of hotel bookings in Jaipur and other districts have been cancelled. Employment and markets associated with the state's tourism industry appear to be in crisis. Hotel business owners state that based on the proportion of April bookings that have been cancelled, the hotel industry anticipates losses amounting to crores by June.

Loss of 6 Crores Daily

The current situation is causing a daily loss of over 6 crore rupees to the tourism industry. However, with the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, hopes for an improvement in foreign tourism have emerged. Tourists visit Rajasthan from about 18 countries, including the US, Australia, Germany, UK, France, and Norway. But this time, a significant drop in the number of tourists from these countries has been recorded. According to tour operators, earlier, 500 to 700 foreign tourists used to arrive in Jaipur daily, whereas now this number has reduced to 100 to 150.

Hotels Remained Empty During Easter

Mahendra Singh, President of the Rajasthan Association of Tour Operators, stated that after the tourism season ended on March 31 in Jaipur, businesses were expecting good bookings from foreign tourists during Easter. However, this year, hotels did not even receive 10% of the expected foreign tourist bookings for Easter. Typically, hotels used to be full from 10 days before Easter until April 20. But this year, even three to five-star hotels remained deserted.

Impact Felt Here Too

According to Ranvijay Singh, Secretary of the Hotel Federation of Rajasthan, the decline in bookings has not been limited to the hotel business alone. It has also had an adverse effect on employment and markets associated with the tourism industry. Those who bring tourists from the airport to hotels, young people working in hotels, and guides have all been affected. Guides say that this year, the number of foreign tourist bookings they received in April could be counted on their fingers.

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

10 Apr 2026 11:06 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Tourism Crisis: War's Impact Deepens, 80% Bookings Cancelled in April, Daily Loss of ₹6 Crore

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Delhi–Jaipur Highway Accident: Iron Rods Rip Through Bus Cabin, Two Killed in Deadly Crash

दिल्ली जयपुर हाईवे पर हादसा, पत्रिका फोटो
Jaipur

LPG Crisis: Oil Companies Implement New April Supply Formula

Rajasthan Domestic LPG Cylinder Supply New Update Oil Companies New Formula Implemented
Jaipur

Rajasthan: New Formula for Electricity Savings; Advance Alerts for Cheap and Expensive Electricity to Reduce Bills

Jaipur Discom
Jaipur

Rajasthan SI Recruitment 2025 Scam: SOG Uncovers Major Racket, 15 Arrested Including Two Women Across Four Cities and Four Exams

एसओजी की हिरासत में आरोपी, पत्रिका फोटो
Crime

Jaipur LPG Alert: Collector Orders Surrender of Cylinders for Certain Consumers, Door-to-Door Checks to be Conducted

jaipur collector IAS Sandesh Nayak
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.