Rajasthan Tourism Crisis: War's Impact Deepens, 80% Bookings Cancelled in April, Daily Loss of ₹6 Crore

The current situation is causing a daily loss of over 6 crore rupees to the tourism industry. However, with the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, hopes for an improvement in foreign tourism have emerged. Tourists visit Rajasthan from about 18 countries, including the US, Australia, Germany, UK, France, and Norway. But this time, a significant drop in the number of tourists from these countries has been recorded. According to tour operators, earlier, 500 to 700 foreign tourists used to arrive in Jaipur daily, whereas now this number has reduced to 100 to 150.