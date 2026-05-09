IMD Triple Alert: Storms and Rain Forecast for Rajasthan Following Intense Heat; ‘New Disturbance’ Active from 10 May

Image Source: Patrika
Rajasthan Weather Update: After a brief two-day lull in winds and clearing skies, the weather in Rajasthan has shifted once again. Fluctuations in temperature accompanied by strong winds have been recorded across the state. According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to rise by $2\text{°C}$ to $3\text{°C}$ in the coming days, further intensifying the summer heat.
Meanwhile, a new weak Western Disturbance is set to become active in the Himalayan foothills starting 10 May. Under its influence, activities such as light rain, cloudy skies, and gusty winds are likely to increase in the Shekhawati region and Bikaner division. The Met office has issued a triple alert for several districts regarding thunderstorms/rain, thunder/lightning, and heatwaves.
In the Sikar district, the morning sun was fierce on Friday; however, a persistent gale throughout the day led to a temperature drop of approximately 1.5°C. By evening, residents felt some respite from the heat.
Fatehpur: Maximum temperature of 38.5°C; minimum of 23.9°C.
Sikar: Maximum temperature of 39°C; minimum of 22°C.
The department suggests the heat will likely intensify over the next two days.
The Meteorological Department has issued a light rain alert for the Kota and Bharatpur divisions for 9 May 2026.
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