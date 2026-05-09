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IMD Triple Alert: Storms and Rain Forecast for Rajasthan Following Intense Heat; ‘New Disturbance’ Active from 10 May

IMD issues a triple alert for Rajasthan as a new Western Disturbance hits 10 May. Expect intense heatwaves, thunderstorms, and rain across the region.

2 min read

Jaipur

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Patrika Desk

May 09, 2026

IMD Triple Alert In Rajasthan

Image Source: Patrika

Rajasthan Weather Update: After a brief two-day lull in winds and clearing skies, the weather in Rajasthan has shifted once again. Fluctuations in temperature accompanied by strong winds have been recorded across the state. According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to rise by $2\text{°C}$ to $3\text{°C}$ in the coming days, further intensifying the summer heat.

Meanwhile, a new weak Western Disturbance is set to become active in the Himalayan foothills starting 10 May. Under its influence, activities such as light rain, cloudy skies, and gusty winds are likely to increase in the Shekhawati region and Bikaner division. The Met office has issued a triple alert for several districts regarding thunderstorms/rain, thunder/lightning, and heatwaves.

Weather Patterns Shift in Sikar and Fatehpur

In the Sikar district, the morning sun was fierce on Friday; however, a persistent gale throughout the day led to a temperature drop of approximately 1.5°C. By evening, residents felt some respite from the heat.

Fatehpur: Maximum temperature of 38.5°C; minimum of 23.9°C.

Sikar: Maximum temperature of 39°C; minimum of 22°C.

The department suggests the heat will likely intensify over the next two days.

Triple Alert Issued for Multiple Districts Today

The Meteorological Department has issued a light rain alert for the Kota and Bharatpur divisions for 9 May 2026.

  • Yellow Alert: Issued for Alwar, Bharatpur, Deeg, Dholpur, Karauli, and Khairthal-Tijara for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
  • Heatwave Warning: Issued for the Western Rajasthan districts of Balotra, Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Phalodi.

Heatwave Intensity to Rise (10–12 May)

  • 10 May: A Yellow Alert for heatwaves is in place for Phalodi, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Barmer, and Balotra.
  • 11 May: Light rain is predicted for the Bikaner division. Simultaneously, heatwave alerts remain for Balotra, Barmer, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Phalodi, and Sri Ganganagar.
  • 12 May: Hot winds are expected to persist in these districts.

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Published on:

09 May 2026 10:55 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / IMD Triple Alert: Storms and Rain Forecast for Rajasthan Following Intense Heat; ‘New Disturbance’ Active from 10 May

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