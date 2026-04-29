29 April 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Good news for youths aspiring to be Assistant Professors in Rajasthan as SET returns after three-year wait

The State Eligibility Test (SET) will be conducted in Rajasthan after a gap of three years. This time, the responsibility has been entrusted to the University of Kota. The notification is expected to be released shortly. The examination is likely to follow the UGC NET pattern, which will increase opportunities for those aspiring to become Assistant Professors.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 29, 2026

Rajasthan SET Exam Returns After 3 Years Kota University to Conduct Exam Golden Chance for Assistant Professors

'SET' Exam to be held again in Rajasthan after 3 years (Patrika file photo)

Jaipur: Positive news has emerged for youths aspiring to become Assistant Professors in Rajasthan. Following a three-year wait, the State Eligibility Test (SET) has been greenlit for conduct within the state.

The responsibility for this significant examination has been entrusted to the University of Kota, which has commenced preparations to issue the official notification. Previously, the responsibility lay with the RPSC in 2013 and subsequently with Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara, in 2023. Qualifying for either the National Eligibility Test (NET) or SET is a mandatory requirement for the recruitment of Assistant Professors and College Lecturers.

Experts suggest that holding the SET after a long interval presents an excellent opportunity for students at the higher education level. This eligibility test is expected to create new prospects for students across the state, providing opportunities in college recruitment examinations. Given the increasing number of private universities and colleges, the SET will offer qualified candidates a platform for employment.

Potential Subjects

In 2023, the examination was conducted across 30 subjects. These included Chemical Science, Commerce, Computer Science and Applications, Economics, Earth Science, Education, Electronic Science, English, Environmental Science, Geography, Hindi, History, Home Science, Law, Life Science, Library Science, Management, Mathematical Science, Physical Education, Physics, Political Science, Population Studies, Psychology, Public Administration, Rajasthani, Sanskrit, Sociology, Urdu, and Visual Arts.

It is anticipated that these subjects will remain a priority this year. Additional subjects may be added or removed; however, the final status will only be clarified following the university meeting and the formal exam notification.

Based on NET Pattern

The 'NET' consists of 150 objective-type questions, with each question worth 2 marks. There is no negative marking. The total duration of the exam is 3 hours. The first paper pertains to Teaching and Research Aptitude, while the second paper relates to the candidate’s selected subject. It is expected that the SET will adopt this same pattern.

'Orders for SET Received'

"The SET is going to be held in the state this year. Correspondence has been received from the State Government and the Higher Education Department regarding this. Preliminary preparations have started at the university level. Details regarding the application dates, number of subjects, and the exam pattern will be made public after being finalised in a meeting of the university administration and experts." — Prof. B.P. Saraswat, Vice-Chancellor, University of Kota

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Updated on:

29 Apr 2026 03:31 pm

Published on:

29 Apr 2026 03:28 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Good news for youths aspiring to be Assistant Professors in Rajasthan as SET returns after three-year wait

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

New LPG Regulations in Rajasthan from 1 May: OTP Mandatory, 25-Day Booking Interval

LPG Gas Rules change from 1 May in Rajasthan OTP Mandatory for Delivery Booking Gap Impact on Jaipur Jodhpur Udaipur
Jaipur

Rain Alert: IMD issues Yellow Alert for 4 districts of Rajasthan, warning of thunderstorms and strong winds issued

State

Solar Energy: Rajasthan Achieves Milestone, Surpasses 4,000 MW Production Capacity

Jaipur

Rajasthan heatwave to intensify; dust storms and rain forecast for 26-28 April

Jaipur

Railway Decision: Special train to run from Khatipura to Howrah today, routes diverted for three trains

Railway New Decision Khatipura Jaipur and Howrah special train run Today these Three trains run on changed route Jodhpur-Sabarmati Express Cancelled
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.