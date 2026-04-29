Good news for youths aspiring to be Assistant Professors in Rajasthan as SET returns after three-year wait

'SET' Exam to be held again in Rajasthan after 3 years (Patrika file photo)
Jaipur: Positive news has emerged for youths aspiring to become Assistant Professors in Rajasthan. Following a three-year wait, the State Eligibility Test (SET) has been greenlit for conduct within the state.
The responsibility for this significant examination has been entrusted to the University of Kota, which has commenced preparations to issue the official notification. Previously, the responsibility lay with the RPSC in 2013 and subsequently with Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara, in 2023. Qualifying for either the National Eligibility Test (NET) or SET is a mandatory requirement for the recruitment of Assistant Professors and College Lecturers.
Experts suggest that holding the SET after a long interval presents an excellent opportunity for students at the higher education level. This eligibility test is expected to create new prospects for students across the state, providing opportunities in college recruitment examinations. Given the increasing number of private universities and colleges, the SET will offer qualified candidates a platform for employment.
In 2023, the examination was conducted across 30 subjects. These included Chemical Science, Commerce, Computer Science and Applications, Economics, Earth Science, Education, Electronic Science, English, Environmental Science, Geography, Hindi, History, Home Science, Law, Life Science, Library Science, Management, Mathematical Science, Physical Education, Physics, Political Science, Population Studies, Psychology, Public Administration, Rajasthani, Sanskrit, Sociology, Urdu, and Visual Arts.
It is anticipated that these subjects will remain a priority this year. Additional subjects may be added or removed; however, the final status will only be clarified following the university meeting and the formal exam notification.
The 'NET' consists of 150 objective-type questions, with each question worth 2 marks. There is no negative marking. The total duration of the exam is 3 hours. The first paper pertains to Teaching and Research Aptitude, while the second paper relates to the candidate’s selected subject. It is expected that the SET will adopt this same pattern.
"The SET is going to be held in the state this year. Correspondence has been received from the State Government and the Higher Education Department regarding this. Preliminary preparations have started at the university level. Details regarding the application dates, number of subjects, and the exam pattern will be made public after being finalised in a meeting of the university administration and experts." — Prof. B.P. Saraswat, Vice-Chancellor, University of Kota
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