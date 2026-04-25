Rain Alert: IMD issues Yellow Alert for 4 districts of Rajasthan, warning of thunderstorms and strong winds issued

However, a new Western Disturbance will move into North India from Saturday. This will change the mood of the weather. From Saturday evening, a drop in temperature will be recorded in some districts and light cool winds will start blowing. From Sunday, dust storms can blow at a speed of 40-50 km/h in Bikaner, Ganganagar and Hanumangarh. There is a possibility of light rain or drizzle in the northern and western parts of the state with thunderstorms. This will bring the mercury down by two to three degrees, providing temporary but necessary relief from the heatwave.