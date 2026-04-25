Rain Alert: IMD issues Yellow Alert for 4 districts of Rajasthan, warning of thunderstorms and strong winds issued

IMD Yellow Alert: A period of severe heat continues across the state due to the effect of hot winds coming from the west. On Friday, bright sunshine prevailed in Jaipur and other districts. During this, the maximum temperature was recorded above 43 degrees in 7 cities of the state, while the mercury remained above 42 degrees in 8 cities. The highest temperature of the day was recorded at 44.1 degrees in Barmer.
The Meteorological Department, while issuing a yellow alert in Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur and surrounding areas, has predicted the possibility of light rain, thunderstorms and lightning along with strong winds at a speed of 30-40kmph.
The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for 15 districts, issuing a yellow alert for heatwaves in Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kotputli-Behror, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Phalodi and Sri Ganganagar.
The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain in Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota and Jodhpur divisions from tomorrow. Along with this, there is a possibility of lightning strikes and gusty winds with thunderstorms.
As the effect of hot winds coming from the west increases across the state including Jaipur, public life is distressed by the heat of the sun. On Friday as well, there was bright sunshine in Jaipur and other districts. During this, the temperature in 12 cities of the state crossed 40 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees was recorded in Sri Ganganagar. It was the hottest city in the country.
According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the weather remained dry along with heatwaves and warm nights recorded at some places. Currently, the maximum temperature in most parts is being recorded between 40 to 42 degrees, which is around the average normal temperature.
However, a new Western Disturbance will move into North India from Saturday. This will change the mood of the weather. From Saturday evening, a drop in temperature will be recorded in some districts and light cool winds will start blowing. From Sunday, dust storms can blow at a speed of 40-50 km/h in Bikaner, Ganganagar and Hanumangarh. There is a possibility of light rain or drizzle in the northern and western parts of the state with thunderstorms. This will bring the mercury down by two to three degrees, providing temporary but necessary relief from the heatwave.
The temperature of Jaipur was recorded at 41.8, Ajmer 41.4, Sri Ganganagar 43.9, Churu 43.6, Bikaner 43.5, Phalodi 42, Dausa 42.4, Jodhpur 43, and Jaisalmer 43.6 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.
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