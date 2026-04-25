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Alwar

Rajasthan Fire: Four Charred to Death Including Seven-Year-Old Girl in Neemrana Scrap Yard Blaze

Neemrana Fire Incident: A massive fire broke out in a scrap warehouse in the Neemrana area of Kotputli-Behror district. Several labourers working in the warehouse were trapped in the blaze; four individuals, including a seven-year-old girl and three workers, were tragically burnt alive.

2 min read

Alwar

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Patrika Desk

Apr 25, 2026

Neermana: A massive fire broke out on Friday evening at a scrap warehouse located on Bichpuri Road in Mohaladiya village, Neemrana, within the Kotputli-Behror district. Several labourers working at the site were trapped in the inferno; four individuals, including a seven-year-old girl and three workers, were burnt alive. By 10:00 pm, four bodies had been transported to the Neemrana Government Hospital.

The warehouse contained a vast quantity of discarded perfume bottles and other scrap materials. The premises also houses a plastic granule factory, to which the flames eventually spread. Both the warehouse and the factory are reportedly owned by a resident of Kolila village. Children of the labourers were playing within the complex at the time of the incident, resulting in the death of the seven-year-old girl. Eyewitnesses reported hearing blasts caused by the fire within the plastic granule unit. The site is situated adjacent to the Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP) and near a housing society.

Workers Trapped by Obstructed Exit

According to eyewitness accounts, as the fire erupted in the scrap yard, labourers attempted to flee toward the main entrance. However, their escape was blocked by a truck stuck at the gate. The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene as the fire broke out. Unable to bypass the burning truck, the workers ran towards the wall of the plastic granule factory but were unable to scale it due to its height, subsequently becoming engulfed by flames.

Casualties Expected to Rise

Witnesses suggest that more labourers may still be trapped inside the warehouse, and the death toll is expected to increase. Rescue operations remain underway. Upon receiving information, SDRF and FSL teams arrived at the scene. Senior officials, including District Collector Arpana Gupta, SP Satveer Singh, ASP Suresh Khichi, DSP Charul Gupta, and the Neemrana SDM, along with police personnel from six stations, reached the site at night. Approximately six fire engines from Neemrana, the Japanese Zone, and Ghiloth fire stations managed to control the blaze after two hours of intensive efforts.

Police and administrative officials stated that the victims have not yet been identified, and DNA samples are being collected. The cause of the fire remains unknown, as does the exact number of workers present in the facility at the time of the incident. Preliminary findings indicate that the warehouse and factory lacked adequate fire-fighting equipment, which contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

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Published on:

25 Apr 2026 08:46 am

News / Rajasthan / Alwar / Rajasthan Fire: Four Charred to Death Including Seven-Year-Old Girl in Neemrana Scrap Yard Blaze

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