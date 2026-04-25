Rajasthan Fire: Four Charred to Death Including Seven-Year-Old Girl in Neemrana Scrap Yard Blaze

The warehouse contained a vast quantity of discarded perfume bottles and other scrap materials. The premises also houses a plastic granule factory, to which the flames eventually spread. Both the warehouse and the factory are reportedly owned by a resident of Kolila village. Children of the labourers were playing within the complex at the time of the incident, resulting in the death of the seven-year-old girl. Eyewitnesses reported hearing blasts caused by the fire within the plastic granule unit. The site is situated adjacent to the Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP) and near a housing society.