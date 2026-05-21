No Four-Laning for Alwar-Behror SH-14: ₹53 Crore Sanctioned for Repairs Instead

Why Four-Laning is Essential

Reduced Travel Time: The current two-lane route is frequently hit by traffic jams, making the 70 km journey last nearly two hours. A four-lane highway would cut this travel time down to just one hour.

Industrial and Tourism Boost: The route is vital for industrial and tourism development, as it connects the industrial hubs of Neemrana, Bhiwadi, and Khairthal.

Religious and Tourist Traffic: The highway sees a steady flow of thousands of tourists and pilgrims heading to Khatu Shyam and other religious sites. The heavy influx of commercial vehicles has made widening the road a necessity.

Direct Connectivity: Better connectivity with the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway would offer direct benefits to commuters.

Accident Reduction: It would significantly lower the accident rate. The route currently features several narrow and treacherous bends, particularly at the Jindauli Ghati.