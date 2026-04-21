Heatwave in Sariska: Tigers Alter Routine, Sighting Becomes Challenging for Tourists

ST-15 in a pond at Sariska (File Photo)
The intense heat at Rajasthan’s Sariska Tiger Reserve has begun affecting both wildlife and visitors. As temperatures exceed 40°C, resident tigers have moved away from open tracks toward dense forest cover and water bodies, directly affecting tiger-sighting opportunities for tourists.
Sariska currently hosts a population of 54 tigers. While the period from last September to March was excellent for sightings—particularly featuring the activities of ST-2302, her cubs, and ST-30 in the Tehla area—the rising heat over the past week has altered feline behaviour.
Forest officials report that tigers are now spending three to five hours a day near water sources. Between 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm, they typically rest in thick shade, making it difficult for tourists on safari to spot them. Currently, tigers such as ST-21 and ST-15 are primarily being sighted near ponds.
While there has been a slight decrease in visitors due to the heat, management expects numbers to rise again once school summer holidays begin. This year, Sariska has already surpassed the milestone of 100,000 tourists. Improved management and promotion have led to a high volume of online gypsy bookings.
The Forest Department has urged tourists to remain patient during safaris and avoid interfering with the tigers' natural activities. Given that the heat makes wildlife more vulnerable, maintaining silence near watering holes is critical. The Sariska administration continues to monitor the tigers closely to ensure their safety.
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Alwar
Rajasthan
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