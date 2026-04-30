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Alwar

Rajasthan: Car Becomes Fireball on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; 5 Burnt Alive

Tragic accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Alwar as moving car turns into fireball. Five burnt alive; driver critical with 80% burns. Police investigation on.

2 min read

Alwar

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Patrika Desk

Apr 30, 2026

Delhi Mumbai Expressway accident

Moving car turns into fireball on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Photo: Patrika

Alwar: A major accident occurred late Wednesday night on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. Five people were burned alive after a moving car caught fire, while the driver sustained critical burn injuries. The severely injured driver has been referred to the Alwar District Hospital for treatment.

DSP Kailash Jindal stated that at midnight between Wednesday and Thursday, near pillar number 115/300 in the Maujpur police station area, a car travelling from Delhi towards Kota caught fire due to unknown reasons. Within moments, the flames engulfed the entire vehicle. The occupants were unable to escape as the car turned into a fireball within minutes.

Five Victims, Including Three Women and a Girl

Five individuals, including three women, a young girl, and one man—all residents of Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh—were burnt alive in the accident. The driver, Vinod Kumar Meher, also a resident of Sheopur, managed to save his life by jumping out of the car. He sustained 80% burns in the incident.

Fire Brought Under Control by Three Tenders

Following information from local residents, the NHAI patrolling team and an ambulance reached the site. Upon receiving the report, the Laxmangarh police station personnel and SHO Nekiram arrived at the scene and summoned the fire brigade. Three fire tenders eventually brought the blaze under control, but the car had already been reduced to scrap. DSP Kailash Jindal arrived shortly after to take stock of the situation.

SP Sudhir Chaudhary Inspects the Site

The driver, suffering from 80% burns, was initially sent to the Pinan CHC for treatment, from where he was referred to Alwar in critical condition. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Alwar General Hospital. SP Sudhir Chaudhary also visited the site to inspect the scene and issued necessary directives to police officers. The police are currently working to identify the deceased victims.

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Published on:

30 Apr 2026 09:13 am

News / Rajasthan / Alwar / Rajasthan: Car Becomes Fireball on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; 5 Burnt Alive

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