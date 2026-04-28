Major Negligence in Mid-Day Meal: Dead Rat Found in Dal; 120 Children Go Hungry

The State Government has recently implemented a zero-tolerance policy regarding the milk provided to children under the mid-day meal scheme. Any instances of expired, adulterated, or poor-quality milk will now lead to the filing of an FIR, the blacklisting of the supplier, and the immediate cancellation of their contract.

The Commissionerate of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme has issued strict instructions to districts, stating that the quantity, quality, and packaging of every milk consignment must be inspected on-site. In cases of suspicion, the milk must undergo laboratory testing, and distribution must be suspended until the report is received.

Official Responses

"A factual report has been sought from the Headmaster to determine where the lapse occurred. The situation will be clarified following the investigation." — Satpal Singh, PEO

"Necessary action will be taken against the NGO once the report is received." — Vishram Goswami, Block Education Officer