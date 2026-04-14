14 April 2026,

Tuesday

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Alwar

Horrific Crash on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan: Bus Driver, Wife, and Child Killed; 31 Injured

A horrific road accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Alwar, Rajasthan, around 5 AM Tuesday. Three people, including the bus driver and his family, lost their lives while 31 others were injured and referred to Alwar for treatment.

2 min read

Alwar

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Patrika Desk

Apr 14, 2026

Road Accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Damaged bus after the accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Photo: Patrika

Alwar Road Accident: Alwar. A horrific road accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the Alwar district of Rajasthan around 5 AM on Tuesday. Three people, including the bus driver, died in the accident. Meanwhile, 33 passengers were injured, 31 of whom have been referred to Alwar. The condition of several remains critical.

According to the information, the accident took place near the Channel Number 100 interchange bridge on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Pinan, Alwar district. A travel bus heading from Indore to Delhi collided with a chemical-laden truck moving ahead of it. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was completely destroyed. Traffic on the expressway was also affected for some time due to the accident.

Cries and screams broke out after the accident

Cries and screams erupted at the scene following the crash. All passengers were asleep at the time of the accident. As soon as the bus collided with the chemical-filled truck, there was a loud blast. When the passengers woke up, they found themselves drenched in blood. After the collision, the passengers on board were gripped by panic. The police arrived at the scene and, with the help of local residents, pulled the injured out of the bus. The police then sent all the injured to the hospital for treatment via ambulance.

Bus driver, his wife, and child killed in the accident

The bus driver, his wife, and their child died in this painful accident. Police have placed the three bodies in the mortuary of the Raini Community Health Center. Meanwhile, out of the 33 injured, 31 people have been referred to Alwar in critical condition.

Only one doctor was present at the Pinan CHC when the injured were brought in for treatment. He provided primary medical aid to everyone, after which those in critical condition were referred to Alwar.

Bus was traveling from Indore to Delhi There were 34 people on board, including the driver, at the time of the accident. The travel bus had departed from Indore around 9 PM and was heading to Delhi. The horrific road accident occurred as soon as it reached Pinan in the Alwar district. Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

3-year-old girl loses both parents

The driver's wife, son, and daughter were also on the bus with him during the accident. Among them, the bus driver, his wife, and their son passed away. However, the driver’s three-year-old daughter sustained only minor injuries. After receiving primary treatment, the child was handed over to the Rajgarh police.

Those injured in the accident

Ram Nehar (Kaithal), Rakesh (Kaithal), Rohitash (Kaithal), Mannu Sharma (Kaithal), Bittu (Bhiwadi), Satyanarayan (Mahendragarh), Anil Kumar (Delhi), Sanyam (Delhi), Achhan Kanwar (Gurgaon), Mahipal Singh (Bhiwadi), Palwinder Kaur (Punjab), Nitin Kartar (Indore), Ruby Bansal (Delhi), Akshay Yadav (Delhi), Aditi Verma (Himachal), Vaibhav Goyal (Rohini Delhi), Arun (Faridabad), Divya Pratap (Bhiwadi), Rohit Sharma (Faridabad), Kavita (Delhi), Naveen (Gurgaon), Dheeraj (Bhiwadi), Naveen (Hisar), Manoj (Hisar), Anshu (Hisar), and Durga Kanwar (Bhiwadi) were seriously injured. All the injured are undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Alwar.

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Published on:

14 Apr 2026 11:01 am

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