Horrific Crash on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan: Bus Driver, Wife, and Child Killed; 31 Injured

Cries and screams erupted at the scene following the crash. All passengers were asleep at the time of the accident. As soon as the bus collided with the chemical-filled truck, there was a loud blast. When the passengers woke up, they found themselves drenched in blood. After the collision, the passengers on board were gripped by panic. The police arrived at the scene and, with the help of local residents, pulled the injured out of the bus. The police then sent all the injured to the hospital for treatment via ambulance.