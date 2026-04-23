Rajasthan heatwave to intensify; dust storms and rain forecast for 26-28 April

However, amidst this heat, there are signs of a change in the weather. According to the department, a weak western disturbance will become active from 25 April, under the influence of which the weather will change in many parts of the state on 26, 27 and 28 April. During this period, there is a possibility of dust storms, strong winds, and light rain or drizzle, accompanied by thunder, in western and northern Rajasthan in the afternoons.