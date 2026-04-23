Rajasthan heatwave to intensify; dust storms and rain forecast for 26-28 April

Heatwave alert, Rajasthan: The impact of severe heat in Rajasthan continues to intensify. According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, Sri Ganganagar was the hottest city in the state over the last 24 hours, recording a maximum temperature of 43.7°C, which is 4.5 degrees above normal. Temperatures across most parts of the state remain between 40°C and 43°C, causing people to face intense heat.
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of a further rise in temperatures in the coming days. A heatwave is specifically predicted for some areas of western and northern Rajasthan. In the next 3-4 days, maximum temperatures could reach 44°C to 45°C, which is expected to affect daily life.
However, amidst this heat, there are signs of a change in the weather. According to the department, a weak western disturbance will become active from 25 April, under the influence of which the weather will change in many parts of the state on 26, 27 and 28 April. During this period, there is a possibility of dust storms, strong winds, and light rain or drizzle, accompanied by thunder, in western and northern Rajasthan in the afternoons.
Weather experts state that while this change will provide temporary relief, the impact of the heat will not diminish entirely. People have been advised to avoid going out during the afternoon, drink sufficient water and adopt measures to protect against the heatwave.
While severe heat is troubling people across the state, fluctuations in the weather will be observed in the coming days due to storms and light rain.
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