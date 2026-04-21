21 April 2026,

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Jaipur

Indane Gas Booking: Five-day delivery claim proven false as Jaipur residents wait 20 days for cylinders

The supply of domestic gas cylinders in Rajasthan has derailed once more after a brief period of stability. Despite assurances from gas company officials promising delivery within five days, the reality on the ground tells a different story. In the capital city of Jaipur, frustrated consumers are still left waiting for their refills even 20 days after booking.

2 min read

Jaipur

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Patrika Desk

Apr 21, 2026

Indane Gas Booking Claim Fails Jaipur Residents Wait 20 Days for Cylinder Staff Response Sparks Anger

Sanganer gas agency case: Residents still waiting for cylinders after 20 days (Photo: Patrika)

Pratap Nagar, Jaipur: The domestic gas supply system in the Rajasthani capital has once again derailed, exposing a stark divide between official claims and the reality on the ground. While oil company executives continue to insist that cylinders are being delivered within five days, frustrated households are facing a much bleaker situation.

The tensions reached a boiling point on Monday at an Indane Gas agency in Pratap Nagar, Sanganer, where desperate consumers staged a heated protest after their patience finally snapped.

Messages Received, But No Gas

The unrest was sparked by reports from residents of Sector 192, many of whom had booked and paid for their refills online during the first week of April.

The situation turned farcical on Sunday night when numerous customers received automated mobile alerts confirming their cylinders had been "delivered." In reality, no cylinders had arrived at their doorsteps, leading to allegations of fraudulent reporting and sparking the public demonstration.

Angered by these misleading messages, frustrated consumers arrived at the agency office at 10:00 am on Monday. Leading the group, Advocate Rajkumar Sharma alleged that the agency had misled the public by sending delivery confirmations without actually sending out the cylinders. He noted that the failure to supply gas even after 20 to 25 days represents a massive failure on the part of the management.

‘If there is no gas, how can we provide it?’

As the protest escalated, agency employees threw up their hands in frustration. They claimed that the supply of gas from the main depots was insufficient. Their response was blunt: if there is no gas available in the stock, how can they complete the deliveries? Rather than trying to calm the crowd, the staff advised consumers to wait for another four to five days, which only served to fuel the public anger.

Rising Hardships for Consumers

With the backlog growing across several parts of Jaipur, ordinary people are finding it extremely difficult to keep their kitchens running. While the public is already struggling with rising prices, they are now forced to run from pillar to post for cylinders despite having paid for them on time.

The consumers have now issued a warning that if the supply is not guaranteed within the next two days, they will lodge a formal written complaint with senior officials and the District Supply (DS) Department. The stubborn attitude of the agency has completely exposed the reality behind the claims made by Indane Gas and the oil companies.

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Updated on:

21 Apr 2026 08:55 am

Published on:

21 Apr 2026 08:54 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Indane Gas Booking: Five-day delivery claim proven false as Jaipur residents wait 20 days for cylinders

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