Rajasthan Mining Crisis: 6110 Mines Shut Down; Emergency Meeting Called



Why Have the Mines Ground to a Halt?

The investigation highlighted several key administrative and economic bottlenecks causing the shutdowns:

The CTO-Consent Snag: A total of 1,879 leases are out of operation solely due to pending 'Consent to Operate' (CTO) clearances. This bureaucratic deadlock affects 292 mines in Bhilwara alone.

Market Slowdown: Despite having all necessary clearances, 1,319 mines have ceased operations simply because there is no market demand for the materials.

Environmental Clearance Delays: Mining work has completely stalled in 554 cases due to pending environmental clearances, including 64 mines in Bhilwara.

The Aravalli Region Blow: The biggest setback has been recorded in the ecologically sensitive Aravalli region, where 3,890 leases have been halted, primarily due to strict environmental restrictions.