21 May 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan Mining Crisis: 6110 Mines Shut Down; Emergency Meeting Called

A massive mining crisis hits Rajasthan with over 6,110 mines shut down. Explore how the transport sector, employment, and infrastructure are collapsing as the government calls an emergency meeting to resolve the deadlock.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

May 21, 2026

Shuts 6110 Mines

A closed mine in Bhilwara (Photo: Patrika)

Jaipur: A massive crisis has gripped Rajasthan’s mining industry. Following a series of shocking statistics gathered from across the state, the Mines Department is facing a monumental challenge to restart thousands of defunct operations.

A comprehensive review conducted by the department has identified thousands of non-operational leases across 50 mining offices and 9 SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) circles that are currently completely shut down.
According to official government reports, the total number of closed mines across the state has surpassed 6,110. This includes more than 450 mines in the Bhilwara circle alone that are currently unfit for operation. Beyond Bhilwara, the Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Jaipur circles have been hit the hardest, resulting in a severe dent in government revenue and a crippling blow to local businesses.


Why Have the Mines Ground to a Halt?
The investigation highlighted several key administrative and economic bottlenecks causing the shutdowns:
The CTO-Consent Snag: A total of 1,879 leases are out of operation solely due to pending 'Consent to Operate' (CTO) clearances. This bureaucratic deadlock affects 292 mines in Bhilwara alone.
Market Slowdown: Despite having all necessary clearances, 1,319 mines have ceased operations simply because there is no market demand for the materials.
Environmental Clearance Delays: Mining work has completely stalled in 554 cases due to pending environmental clearances, including 64 mines in Bhilwara.
The Aravalli Region Blow: The biggest setback has been recorded in the ecologically sensitive Aravalli region, where 3,890 leases have been halted, primarily due to strict environmental restrictions.


Masonry Stone and Granite Hit Hardest
Among the defunct leases, the masonry stone sector has taken the worst hit, with 2,184 leases currently suspended. Furthermore, the crisis has severely impacted quartz and granite industries—materials that are vital for both local building construction and lucrative export markets.

Employment and Transport Sectors in Jeopardy
The widespread closure of these mines is directly impacting the public and stalling state development. Tens of thousands of labourers and local residents are now facing an acute unemployment crisis.
"The transport sector tied to these mining hubs has completely collapsed, triggering a severe cash crunch in the local markets. Furthermore, as the supply of essential construction materials dries up, infrastructure and building activities across the state are grinding to a halt."

Government's New Strategy: Emergency Action Initiated
In light of this burgeoning economic crisis, the state government is scrambling to formulate a strategy to revive the defunct leases. High-ranking officials from the Mines Department recently held an emergency meeting to map out a recovery plan.

The department is now demanding detailed, district-by-district lists of all closed mines. The government aims to identify specific bureaucratic and legal hurdles for each site, looking to clear the bottlenecks and restart operations as a matter of urgency.

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

21 May 2026 12:56 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Mining Crisis: 6110 Mines Shut Down; Emergency Meeting Called

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT: Results Declared, Here is How to Check

CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT Class 12 Results Declared
Jaipur

Rajasthan: Rooftop Solar Prices Could Rise by up to 35%, New Rule to Come into Effect from 1 June

राजस्थान में रूफटॉप सोलर लगवाने वाले उपभोक्ताओं को एक जून से ज्यादा राशि खर्च करनी होगी। ऊर्जा मंत्रालय के आदेश ने सोलर इंडस्ट्री में चिंता बढ़ा दी है।
Jaipur

IMD Triple Alert: Storms and Rain Forecast for Rajasthan Following Intense Heat; ‘New Disturbance’ Active from 10 May

IMD Triple Alert In Rajasthan
Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather Update: IMD’s new alert regarding weather in Rajasthan, rain warning in 4 districts in the next 3 hours

फाइल फोटो- पत्रिका
Jaipur

Nine Entry-Exit Points to be Constructed on Rajasthan Greenfield Expressway; 50 Villages Identified for Land Acquisition

Kotputli to Kishangarh Expressway
State
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.