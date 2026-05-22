Namo Bharat Project: High-Speed Trains to Dash Through Rajasthan at 160 kmh on a 91 km Track with 6 Stations

Jaipur: The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project has gained significant momentum following a consensus reached between the governments of Rajasthan and Haryana. With this development, Rajasthan will now connect directly to the 'Namo Bharat' high-speed rail network, making travel between Delhi and Alwar exceptionally fast and safe. Major industrial areas within the National Capital Region (NCR), including Bhiwadi and Neemrana in Rajasthan, are set to benefit immensely, whilst new avenues for investment and employment will also be created.