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RPSC RAS Result 2024 Released: Check Toppers’ List Here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) officially released the results for the RAS-2024 recruitment exam on Saturday. In addition to the results, the Commission has also made the Toppers List public, confirming the names of the highest-scoring candidates for this session.

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Jaipur

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Patrika Desk

Apr 18, 2026

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राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग। पत्रिका फाइल फोटो

Rajasthan RAS Final Result: Ajmer: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the RAS-2024 recruitment result on Saturday. Along with this, the commission has also released the toppers' list. Dinesh Bishnoi from Barmer topped the exam, while Virendra Charan from Jaisalmer secured the second rank. Rajasthan will soon get 1,096 new administrative officers, including 428 for state services and 668 for subordinate services.

After conducting the preliminary exam in February last year and the mains in June, the commission started the interviews in phases from December 1. The interview process for 1,096 posts lasted for 9 phases and concluded on April 17, after which the results were declared.

Dinesh Bishnoi is at number one in the toppers' list. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released a merit list of 2,391 candidates. Dinesh Bishnoi secured the first rank. In the toppers' list, Virendra Charan stood second, Navneet Sharma third, Ravindra Singh fourth, Vikas Siyag 5th, Aishwarya Kanwar 6th, Dinesh 7th, Shalu 8th, Bhupendra Singh 9th, Ram Singh Gurjar 10th, Yashwant Sandu 11th, Kuldeep Sharma 12th, Kailash Kumar 13th, Chanan Singh Inda 14th, Abhay Singh Anjana 15th, Kailash Ranwa 16th, Hariyash Rajpurohit 17th, Umang Rawal 18th, Tanisha Yadav 19th, and Vrinda Shekhawat stood 20th.

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Published on:

18 Apr 2026 02:47 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / RPSC RAS Result 2024 Released: Check Toppers’ List Here

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