RPSC RAS Result 2024 Released: Check Toppers’ List Here

Rajasthan RAS Final Result: Ajmer: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the RAS-2024 recruitment result on Saturday. Along with this, the commission has also released the toppers' list. Dinesh Bishnoi from Barmer topped the exam, while Virendra Charan from Jaisalmer secured the second rank. Rajasthan will soon get 1,096 new administrative officers, including 428 for state services and 668 for subordinate services.