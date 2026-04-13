Jaipur: Rs 1886 Crore Mega Pipeline to End Water Scarcity for 30 Years

Once the new pipeline is laid, it will be able to meet the drinking water needs of Jaipur for the next 30 years. Rathore mentioned that once the DPR is ready, they will aim to complete the tendering process quickly to begin work on the ground. Notably, the government had announced the laying of a new pipeline from Bisalpur to Balawala in the budget, costing ₹1,886 crore, to satisfy the city’s drinking water requirements.