Rajasthan: Rs 850 Crore Rail Line to Cut Beawar–Jodhpur Distance by 58 KM

Under the proposed project, estimated to cost around Rs 850 crore, a new broad-gauge railway line will be laid from Bilara to Ras via Jaitaran. The planned route will connect Bilara with Jaitaran, Nimbol and Tookra before reaching Ras, which is already linked to the Beawar railway line. The process of land acquisition for the project has also commenced, and it is now awaiting financial approval.