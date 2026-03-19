Rajasthan Crackdown: Over 9500 Houses Face Demolition, Utilities to Be Cut as Authorities Take Tough Action After High Court Order

During the review meeting, the Advocate General specifically inquired about how many electricity and water connections to illegal constructions on forest land have been disconnected so far. In response, the DFO stated that a list of khasras has been provided to the Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited and the Public Health Engineering Department so that the action of disconnecting illegal connections can be completed soon. The DFO explained that until the electricity and water connections of illegal houses are cut, the action to remove encroachments will not be effective.