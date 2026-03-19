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Jodhpur

Rajasthan Crackdown: Over 9500 Houses Face Demolition, Utilities to Be Cut as Authorities Take Tough Action After High Court Order

Rajasthan Forest Encroachment News: The administration has intensified its action to remove over 9,500 encroachments on forest land in Jodhpur. Following strict directives from the High Court, preparations are underway for a large-scale campaign, including the disconnection of electricity and water connections.

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Jodhpur

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Patrika Desk

Mar 19, 2026

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Houses built inside the Forest Department’s protective boundary wall in the Rawati forest area. Photo: Patrika.

Jodhpur. Administrative machinery has been stirred by the strict instructions given by the Rajasthan High Court in a public interest litigation concerning the removal of over 9,526 encroachments in seven different forest blocks, considered the lifeline of the city. To ensure compliance with the court's directives, the Forest Department and the District Administration have now begun preparations to expedite the action.

The court had directed the state government to take concrete and effective steps in coordination with all concerned departments and ensure full compliance with the court's orders. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for March 24, where the state government will have to present a detailed account of its actions. Amidst the court's strictness, large-scale action on forest land in Jodhpur is considered certain in the coming days.

Progress Report Sought

Meanwhile, the Advocate General's office, Rajasthan, taking the matter seriously, summoned the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DFO), Jodhpur, to Jaipur on Wednesday. In the meeting, the Advocate General sought a detailed compliance report of the action taken so far, which will be presented in court on March 24. The Forest Department has already issued notices to the encroachers. Now, a final warning has been issued, clarifying that they should remove the encroachments themselves, otherwise the administration will take action with police force.

Action Incomplete Without Cutting Connections

During the review meeting, the Advocate General specifically inquired about how many electricity and water connections to illegal constructions on forest land have been disconnected so far. In response, the DFO stated that a list of khasras has been provided to the Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited and the Public Health Engineering Department so that the action of disconnecting illegal connections can be completed soon. The DFO explained that until the electricity and water connections of illegal houses are cut, the action to remove encroachments will not be effective.

Over 100 Staff to be Deployed

A large team from the Forest Department will be deployed in the field during the encroachment removal. This will include Assistant Conservators of Forests, Range Forest Officers, Foresters, Deputy Foresters, and Forest Guards, with over 100 forest personnel to be deployed.

Review Meeting

As per the instructions of the Advocate General, the progress report and affidavit will be submitted to the court. In this regard, a review of the progress made by all departments of the district administration so far was conducted in the meeting held in Jaipur on Wednesday.

  • Narendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Conservator of Forests

Encroachments Will Be Removed

Action will be taken by the DFO regarding the removal of encroachments from forest land. Police force will be requisitioned from the Police Commissionerate. The Forest Department itself will remove the encroachments.

  • Gaurav Agarwal, District Collector

Connections Will Be Cut

Action will be taken to disconnect the electricity connections identified by the Forest Department in the encroached areas.

  • Dr. Bhanwar Lal, MD DISCOM, Jodhpur

Action Will Be Taken

Action will be taken to disconnect the water connections from the places identified by the Forest Department in the encroached areas.

  • Rajendra Mehta, SE PHED

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Published on:

19 Mar 2026 02:50 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jodhpur / Rajasthan Crackdown: Over 9500 Houses Face Demolition, Utilities to Be Cut as Authorities Take Tough Action After High Court Order

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