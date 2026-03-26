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Jodhpur

Jodhpur to Get Multilevel Parking for 450 Cars, 200 Two-Wheelers

Jodhpur Multilevel Parking: The district's first four-storey multilevel parking, located behind the Rajiv Gandhi statue site on Nai Sarak, is in its final stages. If there are no hindrances, the parking facility will be completed within three months.

2 min read

Jodhpur

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Patrika Desk

Mar 26, 2026

Multilevel Parking Under Construction on New Road in Jodhpur. Photo: Patrika

Jodhpur: The district's first four-storey multi-level parking, located behind the Rajiv Gandhi statue site on Nai Sarak, is in its final stages. If there are no hindrances, the parking work will be completed in three months. The ground floor and three storeys of the parking facility will accommodate 450 cars and two hundred two-wheelers simultaneously. This will help alleviate the vehicle parking problem in the heart of the city.

Multi-level parking to be ready at a cost of ₹27.64 crore

According to the project engineers of the JDA (Jodhpur Development Authority), the multi-level parking is being constructed with a ground floor and three storeys. Eighty-five to ninety per cent of the work is complete. The RCC work has been finished. Jodhpur stone lattice work is being installed as an elevation to give it a Jodhpuri look. Flooring and light fitting work is underway. Engineers expect the work to be completed by June 30. The cost of this project will be ₹27.64 crore.

450 cars and two hundred two-wheelers will be parked

Sannullah, the director of the construction firm, stated that this is the first multi-level parking facility in Jodhpur. Vehicles will be able to park on every floor of the ground and three-storey parking. A total of 450 cars and two hundred two-wheelers can be parked simultaneously.

Relief from problems in Nai Sarak, Ghantaghar and surrounding areas

Currently, Nai Sarak, Ghantaghar, and the inner city are considered the heart of Jodhpur. Not only residents but also a large number of foreign and domestic tourists visit this area. The main markets of the inner city also see crowds of shoppers.

There is no parking arrangement in the heart of the city for them. As a result, vehicles have to be parked on the road, causing traffic disruption and inconvenience to people. Once the multi-level parking is built, visitors to the heart of the city will be able to park their vehicles in the facility. This is expected to provide relief from the problem of vehicles being parked on the roads.

Food corner to be built on the top floor

A food corner is proposed to be built on the top floor, i.e., the roof, of the multi-level parking facility for the city residents. The JDA will issue a separate tender for this.

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Published on:

26 Mar 2026 12:44 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jodhpur / Jodhpur to Get Multilevel Parking for 450 Cars, 200 Two-Wheelers

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