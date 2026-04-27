Jodhpur Airport to Reopen from Tuesday After One Month; Nine Flights to Connect Six Cities

The third phase will commence on 28 April and continue until 17 May, focusing on the other end of the runway; during this period, flights will take off and land from a single end. While runway maintenance typically involves excavating 8 to 10 centimetres, the Jodhpur runway was excavated to a depth of 30 centimetres for re-carpeting due to underground water issues. These repairs are being undertaken after a gap of seven years. There will be no changes to the width or length of the runway.