RPSC RAS 2024: Dinesh Bishnoi Bags Rank 1; From Humble Beginnings to Topper

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the final results for the state's most prestigious 'Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2024' (RAS 2024) on Saturday. Dinesh Bishnoi, a resident of Bhalisar village in the Dhorimanna tehsil of Barmer district, has created history by securing the first position (Rank 1) in the merit list.
Dinesh Bishnoi: The Journey to the Top Dinesh Bishnoi’s achievement comes despite the challenges of a remote village, limited resources, and a rural background. He relied on hard work and dedication to overcome these obstacles.
Celebrations in Bhalisar: As soon as the results were uploaded to the RPSC website and Dinesh’s name appeared at the top, a festive atmosphere broke out in his village.
Results of Hard Work: Dinesh has proved that it is possible to top the state’s highest civil service through sincere preparation, even without the resources of major coaching hubs or big cities.
Marwar Dominates the Merit List Candidates from the Marwar region have once again proven their calibre in the Top-20 list released by the Commission. Dinesh Bishnoi's first rank has given Barmer a new identity as an emerging education hub.
Result Declared Immediately After Interviews: RPSC's Efficiency The Commission showed remarkable speed in releasing the results this time. The final phase of interviews, which began on 1 December 2025, concluded on 17 April 2026. The final merit list was uploaded to the website the very next day, Saturday. A total of 2,391 candidates have been included in the merit list against 1,096 posts (428 posts for State Services and 668 for Subordinate Services).
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