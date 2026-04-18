RPSC RAS 2024: Dinesh Bishnoi Bags Rank 1; From Humble Beginnings to Topper

Result Declared Immediately After Interviews: RPSC's Efficiency The Commission showed remarkable speed in releasing the results this time. The final phase of interviews, which began on 1 December 2025, concluded on 17 April 2026. The final merit list was uploaded to the website the very next day, Saturday. A total of 2,391 candidates have been included in the merit list against 1,096 posts (428 posts for State Services and 668 for Subordinate Services).