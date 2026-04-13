Rajasthan: Big Update on 5 kg Domestic Gas Cylinders, Relief for Migrant Workers and Students

Jaipur: Amid the ongoing LPG shortage in Rajasthan, the central government has stepped up efforts to ensure the availability of domestic gas cylinders for migrant workers and students. In response to the situation, gas companies have begun increasing the supply of 5 kg domestic cylinders for these groups to help ease their difficulties.
State-level coordinator of gas companies and Executive Director Manoj Gupta said on Sunday that a system to provide 5 kg cylinders to migrant workers and students based on valid identification had already been put in place. However, gas agencies had been consistently reporting a shortage of these smaller cylinders, prompting authorities to enhance supply to meet the rising demand.
Over 41,000 Cylinders Supplied to 1,386 Agencies Across the State
Following feedback from gas agencies regarding the shortage of small cylinders, the issue was escalated to senior officials in the Petroleum Ministry. Subsequently, efforts were initiated to increase the supply of 5 kg cylinders to Rajasthan. Under this plan, more than 41,000 small cylinders are to be supplied to 1,386 gas agencies across the state by Wednesday.
Jaipur to Receive Over 2,200 Small Cylinders Across 75 Agencies
In Jaipur, over 2,200 small 5 kg cylinders will be distributed among 75 gas agencies, which is expected to improve availability at the local level. Manoj Gupta stated that after booking a domestic gas cylinder, delivery is now being ensured within four to five days.
New Connection Made Easy, but Costly
Amid the LPG shortage, oil companies have made it easier for consumers to obtain 5 kg cylinders, but the cost remains high. A new connection for a 5 kg cylinder is being provided for ₹1,490 based on a valid ID, which includes a filled cylinder.
Small Cylinder, High Price
According to oil companies, consumers are required to pay ₹616 for refilling a 5 kg cylinder, translating to approximately ₹123 per kilogram. This rate is significantly higher than that of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders, making the smaller cylinder the most expensive option currently available in the state.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending