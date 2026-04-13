13 April 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan: Big Update on 5 kg Domestic Gas Cylinders, Relief for Migrant Workers and Students

Amid the LPG shortage in Rajasthan, the central government has accelerated efforts to provide domestic gas cylinders to migrant workers and students. A major update on 5 kg cylinders brings significant relief from gas companies.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 13, 2026

Rajasthan Big Update on 5 kg Domestic Gas Cylinders

Jaipur: Amid the ongoing LPG shortage in Rajasthan, the central government has stepped up efforts to ensure the availability of domestic gas cylinders for migrant workers and students. In response to the situation, gas companies have begun increasing the supply of 5 kg domestic cylinders for these groups to help ease their difficulties.

State-level coordinator of gas companies and Executive Director Manoj Gupta said on Sunday that a system to provide 5 kg cylinders to migrant workers and students based on valid identification had already been put in place. However, gas agencies had been consistently reporting a shortage of these smaller cylinders, prompting authorities to enhance supply to meet the rising demand.

Over 41,000 Cylinders Supplied to 1,386 Agencies Across the State
Following feedback from gas agencies regarding the shortage of small cylinders, the issue was escalated to senior officials in the Petroleum Ministry. Subsequently, efforts were initiated to increase the supply of 5 kg cylinders to Rajasthan. Under this plan, more than 41,000 small cylinders are to be supplied to 1,386 gas agencies across the state by Wednesday.

Jaipur to Receive Over 2,200 Small Cylinders Across 75 Agencies
In Jaipur, over 2,200 small 5 kg cylinders will be distributed among 75 gas agencies, which is expected to improve availability at the local level. Manoj Gupta stated that after booking a domestic gas cylinder, delivery is now being ensured within four to five days.

New Connection Made Easy, but Costly
Amid the LPG shortage, oil companies have made it easier for consumers to obtain 5 kg cylinders, but the cost remains high. A new connection for a 5 kg cylinder is being provided for ₹1,490 based on a valid ID, which includes a filled cylinder.

Small Cylinder, High Price
According to oil companies, consumers are required to pay ₹616 for refilling a 5 kg cylinder, translating to approximately ₹123 per kilogram. This rate is significantly higher than that of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders, making the smaller cylinder the most expensive option currently available in the state.

Share the news:

Related Topics

jaipur

LPG Cylinder Crisis

Rajasthan

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Updated on:

13 Apr 2026 08:58 am

Published on:

13 Apr 2026 08:57 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Big Update on 5 kg Domestic Gas Cylinders, Relief for Migrant Workers and Students

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan Tourism Crisis: War's Impact Deepens, 80% Bookings Cancelled in April, Daily Loss of ₹6 Crore

जयपुर के जंतर मंतर पर टूरिस्ट हुए कम, पत्रिका फोटो
Jaipur

Delhi–Jaipur Highway Accident: Iron Rods Rip Through Bus Cabin, Two Killed in Deadly Crash

दिल्ली जयपुर हाईवे पर हादसा, पत्रिका फोटो
Jaipur

LPG Crisis: Oil Companies Implement New April Supply Formula

Rajasthan Domestic LPG Cylinder Supply New Update Oil Companies New Formula Implemented
Jaipur

Rajasthan: New Formula for Electricity Savings; Advance Alerts for Cheap and Expensive Electricity to Reduce Bills

Jaipur Discom
Jaipur

Rajasthan SI Recruitment 2025 Scam: SOG Uncovers Major Racket, 15 Arrested Including Two Women Across Four Cities and Four Exams

एसओजी की हिरासत में आरोपी, पत्रिका फोटो
Crime
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.