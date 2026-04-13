Rajasthan: Big Update on 5 kg Domestic Gas Cylinders, Relief for Migrant Workers and Students

Over 41,000 Cylinders Supplied to 1,386 Agencies Across the State

Following feedback from gas agencies regarding the shortage of small cylinders, the issue was escalated to senior officials in the Petroleum Ministry. Subsequently, efforts were initiated to increase the supply of 5 kg cylinders to Rajasthan. Under this plan, more than 41,000 small cylinders are to be supplied to 1,386 gas agencies across the state by Wednesday.