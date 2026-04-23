Railway Decision: Special train to run from Khatipura to Howrah today, routes diverted for three trains

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Technical work between Degana and Gachhipura stations on the Jodhpur-Phulera section has resulted in the diversion of three trains. According to railway officials, the Jodhpur-Varanasi City train will travel via Luni-Marwar-Ajmer-Phulera on 24 May. The Jaisalmer-Jaipur and Suratgarh-Jaipur trains will be diverted via Bikaner-Ratangarh-Churu-Sikar.
To assist passengers, the railway has extended the operational period of the Kakinada Town-Hisar-Kakinada Town special train. It will run from Kakinada Town until 28 April and from Hisar until 1 May.
Due to additional passenger traffic, the railway will operate a one-way special train between Khatipura (Jaipur) and Howrah this Thursday. The Khatipura-Howrah special train (01 trip) will depart Khatipura at 5:00 pm on 23 April and reach Howrah at 10:15 pm the next day. The Howrah-Khatipura special train (01 trip) will depart Howrah at 12:15 am on 25 April and reach Khatipura at 11:30 am the following day.
The railway has scheduled a one-way special train from Jodhpur to Howrah via Jaipur for Friday. On 24 April, the Jodhpur-Howrah special train (01 trip) will depart Jodhpur at 5:00 pm and arrive at Jaipur station at 9:10 pm. After a ten-minute halt, it will depart and reach Howrah at 10:15 am on the third day.
A block is being taken to install RCC boxes at Bridge Nos. 633 and 634 between Jawali and Rani stations on the Ajmer-Palanpur section. According to Divisional Railway Manager Anurag Tripathi, the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Express will be cancelled as a result. Train No. 14821 (Jodhpur-Sabarmati Express) is cancelled on 23 and 24 April, while Train No. 14822 (Sabarmati-Jodhpur Express) is cancelled on 24 and 25 April.
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