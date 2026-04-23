Railway Decision: Special train to run from Khatipura to Howrah today, routes diverted for three trains

A block is being taken to install RCC boxes at Bridge Nos. 633 and 634 between Jawali and Rani stations on the Ajmer-Palanpur section. According to Divisional Railway Manager Anurag Tripathi, the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Express will be cancelled as a result. Train No. 14821 (Jodhpur-Sabarmati Express) is cancelled on 23 and 24 April, while Train No. 14822 (Sabarmati-Jodhpur Express) is cancelled on 24 and 25 April.