23 April 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Railway Decision: Special train to run from Khatipura to Howrah today, routes diverted for three trains

Railway Decision: Three trains to operate on diverted routes; Jodhpur-Sabarmati Express cancelled today and tomorrow. Additionally, a one-way special train will operate between Khatipura, Jaipur and Howrah this Thursday.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 23, 2026

Railway New Decision Khatipura Jaipur and Howrah special train run Today these Three trains run on changed route Jodhpur-Sabarmati Express Cancelled

Image: AI

Technical work between Degana and Gachhipura stations on the Jodhpur-Phulera section has resulted in the diversion of three trains. According to railway officials, the Jodhpur-Varanasi City train will travel via Luni-Marwar-Ajmer-Phulera on 24 May. The Jaisalmer-Jaipur and Suratgarh-Jaipur trains will be diverted via Bikaner-Ratangarh-Churu-Sikar.

Extension of Special Train Operations

To assist passengers, the railway has extended the operational period of the Kakinada Town-Hisar-Kakinada Town special train. It will run from Kakinada Town until 28 April and from Hisar until 1 May.

Special Train Between Khatipura and Howrah Today

Due to additional passenger traffic, the railway will operate a one-way special train between Khatipura (Jaipur) and Howrah this Thursday. The Khatipura-Howrah special train (01 trip) will depart Khatipura at 5:00 pm on 23 April and reach Howrah at 10:15 pm the next day. The Howrah-Khatipura special train (01 trip) will depart Howrah at 12:15 am on 25 April and reach Khatipura at 11:30 am the following day.

Jodhpur to Howrah Special Train via Jaipur

The railway has scheduled a one-way special train from Jodhpur to Howrah via Jaipur for Friday. On 24 April, the Jodhpur-Howrah special train (01 trip) will depart Jodhpur at 5:00 pm and arrive at Jaipur station at 9:10 pm. After a ten-minute halt, it will depart and reach Howrah at 10:15 am on the third day.

Jodhpur-Sabarmati Express Cancelled Today and Tomorrow

A block is being taken to install RCC boxes at Bridge Nos. 633 and 634 between Jawali and Rani stations on the Ajmer-Palanpur section. According to Divisional Railway Manager Anurag Tripathi, the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Express will be cancelled as a result. Train No. 14821 (Jodhpur-Sabarmati Express) is cancelled on 23 and 24 April, while Train No. 14822 (Sabarmati-Jodhpur Express) is cancelled on 24 and 25 April.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

23 Apr 2026 09:24 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Railway Decision: Special train to run from Khatipura to Howrah today, routes diverted for three trains

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Indane Gas Booking: Five-day delivery claim proven false as Jaipur residents wait 20 days for cylinders

Indane Gas Booking Claim Fails Jaipur Residents Wait 20 Days for Cylinder Staff Response Sparks Anger
Jaipur

RPSC RAS 2024: Dinesh Bishnoi Bags Rank 1; From Humble Beginnings to Topper

Dinesh Bishnoi
Jaipur

RPSC RAS Result 2024 Released: Check Toppers’ List Here

rpsc
Jaipur

Jaipur-Delhi Highway: Toll Booths to be Replaced by Sensor-Based Tax Collection

Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza
National News

Rajasthan: Rs 850 Crore Rail Line to Cut Beawar–Jodhpur Distance by 58 KM

broad-gauge line
Jodhpur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.