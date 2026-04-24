UP Heatwave Alert: Red Alert Issued as IMD Predicts Weather Shift and Rainfall After 26 April

Uttar Pradesh is currently experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures reaching record highs in the final week of April and significantly disrupting daily life. According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a warning for intense heatwave conditions has been issued for most parts of the state from 24 to 26 April. However, a subsequent shift in weather patterns is expected to provide partial relief.
The IMD has stated that the next 72 hours will be extremely challenging for Uttar Pradesh, with temperatures potentially rising by a further 2°C. Several districts have already breached the 42°C mark. Districts such as Meerut, Aligarh, Ballia, and Bahraich are already reeling under the impact, with scorching sunlight and hot winds making outdoor movement difficult during the day.
Unusually, nights are also remaining intensely hot. In Western Uttar Pradesh, heatwave-like conditions are expected to persist through the night. While nocturnal temperature drops typically provide relief, minimum temperatures are currently hovering around 25°C, leading to sleep disruption and health concerns.
The surge in temperature is largely attributed to hot south-western winds blowing from the sandy regions of Rajasthan. Additionally, an anti-cyclone system over Maharashtra has altered wind patterns, causing westerly winds to become hotter and further driving up the mercury.
The capital, Lucknow, may witness light rain or drizzling on 28 and 29 April, offering some respite. Similarly, Ghaziabad and Noida in Western Uttar Pradesh are expected to see a change in weather around 27–28 April, with cloudy skies and light rainfall predicted.
Prayagraj has emerged as the hottest city in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 44.4°C on Thursday. Other notable readings include:
Prayagraj had previously recorded a seasonal peak of 44.6°C, underscoring the severity of the current conditions.
According to the Meteorological Department, a weather shift is anticipated after 26 April. An active Western Disturbance is expected to increase cloud cover. While the system is not considered robust, it is likely to cause a slight dip in temperatures and bring light rain or drizzle to certain areas.
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