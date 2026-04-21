21 April 2026,

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Lucknow

Weather’s Double Attack: Heatwave Alert in UP, Heavy Rain and Hail Warning for Northeast

Rain Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a dual weather warning for the country. According to official data, several states across Northwest and Central India are currently in the grip of a severe heatwave, while heavy rain continues to lash the Northeast. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for the next 4–5 days, advising citizens to take necessary precautions.

2 min read

Lucknow

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Patrika Desk

Apr 21, 2026

AAJ KA Mausam

Lucknow: The next 72 hours are set to be critical for Uttar Pradesh. The Meteorological Centre, Lucknow (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for the state's southern regions. According to the department, temperatures are rising sharply due to the influence of westerly winds and an anticyclone formed over Maharashtra.

Westerly Winds: Mercury to Cross 45°C

The IMD reports that an anticyclonic circulation has developed near Maharashtra, pushing hot air towards Uttar Pradesh. This system is likely to cause a further rise in temperatures over the next two to three days. In the southern parts of Eastern UP, the mercury is expected to approach or exceed 45°C.

The heatwave is expected to be most severe in districts including Jhansi, Banda, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. Alerts for extreme heat have also been issued for Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Prayagraj.

Record Temperatures: Akola Hits 45°C

Data shows that heat levels have broken several records in the last 24 hours. Wardha and Akola in Maharashtra recorded a maximum temperature of 45.0°C. Meanwhile, the mercury remains between 36°C and 40°C across many parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The impact is most visible in Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Severe heatwaves are predicted for Western UP until 25 April. The department has also issued a 'warm night' alert, indicating that nighttime temperatures will remain significantly above normal.

In contrast, sporadic hailstorms were recorded in parts of Central Maharashtra and Telangana. Regions like Marathwada and Odisha experienced stormy winds reaching speeds of 50 to 80 km/h. Meteorologists attribute this instability to a cyclonic circulation over Southwest Rajasthan and a wind discontinuity stretching from Telangana to Comorin.

Northeast Deluge: Red Alert for Assam and Meghalaya

While the plains face dust storms and heat, Northeast India is seeing monsoon-like conditions. As of 20 April, Assam recorded extremely heavy rainfall between 12 and 20 cm.

The IMD predicts very heavy rain for Arunachal Pradesh on 21 April. Furthermore, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura are likely to see rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds over the next three days.

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Published on:

21 Apr 2026 03:44 pm

News / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / Weather’s Double Attack: Heatwave Alert in UP, Heavy Rain and Hail Warning for Northeast

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