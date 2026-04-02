Weather Alert Uttar Pradesh: Strong Winds, Rain, and Hail Expected in Early April

At the beginning of April, the weather pattern changed; an alert for strong winds and rain has been issued in UP (Photo Source: Meteorological Department News Group).
Weather Alert in UP: The first week of April in Uttar Pradesh is expected to be quite volatile in terms of weather. While the heat is already making its presence felt, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for unseasonal rain and strong winds across the state once again.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, two Western Disturbances, which will become active on April 3 and April 7, will affect the state's weather, increasing the possibility of rain, strong winds, and hailstorms in many districts.
Senior Scientist Atul Kumar Singh informed that due to the impact of these two Western Disturbances, the weather will change rapidly, especially in the regions of Western Uttar Pradesh, Purvanchal, and Bundelkhand. Gusty winds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour may blow in these areas. Additionally, there is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms and hailstorms in several places. The Meteorological Department has advised farmers and the general public to remain vigilant.
In the past few days as well, the weather has taken a sudden turn in various parts of the state. On March 31 and April 1, many districts recorded rain accompanied by strong winds. Kannauj recorded the highest rainfall of 29 mm, which is considered significant for this time of year. Mainpuri received 20 mm and the capital Lucknow recorded 15.1 mm of rain. Besides these, more than 10 mm of rainfall was also recorded in districts like Etah, Hathras, and Chitrakoot. Reports of hailstorms have also emerged from Farrukhabad, increasing the concerns of farmers.
The impact of this weather change is also clearly visible on the temperature. While some areas have received relief from rain and cool winds, the heat has persisted in many districts. Banda recorded the highest temperature in the state at 38.8 degrees Celsius. Azamgarh recorded 38.4 degrees and Ayodhya recorded 38 degrees Celsius. Such fluctuations in temperature are causing people to feel a significant difference between the day and night weather.
Experts believe that due to the Western Disturbances, there is currently instability in the weather. This system typically affects the weather of North India, leading to sudden rain, strong winds, and hailstorms. While such weather changes are not entirely unusual in April, they do have an impact on agriculture and daily life.
This weather has become a particular cause for concern for farmers. The wheat crop is currently nearing maturity, and hailstorms or strong winds can cause significant damage to the crop. Agricultural experts have advised farmers to keep an eye on weather updates and take necessary steps to protect their crops.
General citizens also need to be cautious. During strong winds and storms, it has been advised to stay away from open spaces and not to go near weak trees and electricity poles. Furthermore, during thunderstorms, prioritising safety by staying indoors has been recommended.
According to the Meteorological Department, cloudy skies may persist in many parts of the state in the coming days, and intermittent rain may continue. However, after this, temperatures are expected to rise again, potentially increasing the intensity of the heat once more.
Overall, the beginning of April in Uttar Pradesh is showcasing a variety of weather patterns. Sometimes bright sunshine, sometimes sudden rain, and sometimes strong winds – amidst all this, people will have to adapt to the changing weather. The Meteorological Department is continuously monitoring the situation and issuing updates from time to time, so that people can remain alert and protect themselves from any potential dangers.
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