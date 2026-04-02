Weather Alert Uttar Pradesh: Strong Winds, Rain, and Hail Expected in Early April

In the past few days as well, the weather has taken a sudden turn in various parts of the state. On March 31 and April 1, many districts recorded rain accompanied by strong winds. Kannauj recorded the highest rainfall of 29 mm, which is considered significant for this time of year. Mainpuri received 20 mm and the capital Lucknow recorded 15.1 mm of rain. Besides these, more than 10 mm of rainfall was also recorded in districts like Etah, Hathras, and Chitrakoot. Reports of hailstorms have also emerged from Farrukhabad, increasing the concerns of farmers.