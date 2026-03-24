Lucknow Airport Gets Major Relief: New Taxiway P-3 Opens, Easing Flight Traffic Congestion

With the commissioning of the new taxi-way P-3, aircraft movement will become more organised. This will increase the capacity to handle more aircraft simultaneously and reduce congestion on the runway. According to officials, this new taxi-way will be most beneficial during peak hours. In the morning and evening, when the number of flights is high, traffic management becomes a significant challenge. The new taxi-way will now allow aircraft to receive take-off and landing clearances in a shorter time.